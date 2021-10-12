Emmanuel Macron accused of campaigning by distributing billions

Any resemblance to a campaign speech is purely coincidental. Emmanuel Macron presented his “France 2030” plan this Tuesday morning in the Elysée village hall, which aims to “bring out the champions of tomorrow” to revive French industry. “If we do not reindustrialize the country, we will not be able to become again a nation of innovation and research,” assured the Head of State, announcing 30 billion euros of investments.

Reconcile nation and industry start-ups

For nearly two hours, Emmanuel Macron drew up his projects for the country within a decade in front of the government, deputies of La République en Marche, business leaders and young people. “France’s objective must be this: better produce, better live, better understand the world », Declared the head of state. “We have to put the country on the right track to meet the challenge of ecological transition, to project towards a carbon-free, industrial and modern France”, summarizes Roland Lescure, LREM deputy for the French in North America. “As Churchill said, you should never waste a good crisis. The Covid-19 has allowed us to re-examine, in particular the need to reindustrialize to keep our sovereignty, to be able to independently produce health goods, for example, ”adds the spokesperson for En Marche.

The executive wants to develop industrial competitiveness and future technologies to better reconcile the “start-up nation”, symbol of the macronist campaign of 2017, and French industry, struggling for many years. “There are no blast furnaces on one side and Silicon Valley on the other. The two go hand in hand. We have large groups, this is to be welcomed, but they will need start-up innovation in the years to come, ”adds Roland Lescure. Some 8 billion will be invested in the energy sector, 4 billion for new means of transport, 2 billion in agriculture, 3 billion in health, and nearly 6 billion to “double” the electronic production of the France within nine years, announced the head of state.





“Macron takes out the checkbook as the elections approach”

With this tidy sum of 30 billion euros, the president intends to project himself in the long term, and therefore towards a second five-year term. What does not fail to enrage the opposition. “It’s the ‘whatever the cost, I want to be reelected!’ “,” Quipped Marine Le Pen on Twitter, estimating that “a few months from the end of his mandate, the outgoing president commits the money of the French to restore his electoral image with promises which only bind his successor” . All the more so this envelope is added to the post-Covid recovery plan of 100 billion euros in 2020, and to other expenses in recent months: exceptional investments for Marseille, Beauvau of security, crop insurance, income from commitments, energy checks …

The latest state budget is also castigated by right and left, while the 2022 finance bill arrives this week in the Assembly. Only three to four billion of the “France 2030” plan should also be included in this last five-year budget. “Macron takes out the checkbook as the elections approach. Each week, these are additional electoral expenses, denounces the mayor of Touquet Daniel Fasquelle, treasurer of LR and support of Michel Barnier for the party congress. The health crisis is a pretext, France is shot at public money, but the awakening will be difficult because the public debt is exploding. “

In “his first campaign speech for 2022”, Emmanuel Macron showed the “limits” of his commitment to ecology, for his part reacted in a press release the deputy Matthieu Orphelin, support of Yannick Jadot. Critics swept aside by the macronists. “We are not going to stop governing under the pretext of the campaign. The president promised to reform until the last quarter of an hour, ”replies Roland Lescure.

“The backbone of Emmanuel Macron’s future campaign is France capable of rolling up its sleeves. We must stop with the speeches of despair: between the ecologists who see us all dead in thirty years and those who say that we will be replaced by Islamists, adds the LREM deputy of the Rhône Bruno Bonnell. The president will decide in the months to come with this optimistic speech to put France back in advance. Already almost a campaign slogan.