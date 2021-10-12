Emmanuel Macron is looking beyond the presidential election

ANALYSIS – The Head of State presented his “France 2030” investment plan on Tuesday, amounting to 30 to 50 billion euros.

Govern until the last minute, and if possible five more years. Emmanuel Macron must present this Tuesday the details of “France 2030”, the investment plan he announced on July 12 in his speech on the health crisis. Worth 30 to 50 billion euros, this plan aims to “Find the path to independence for France and the European Union”, we explain to the Elysee.

Articulated between short-term and long-term measures, it also aims to span the upcoming presidential election and to place the President of the Republic in a posture free from the challenges of the pre-campaign, beyond the themes that seek to impose his opponents, especially on immigration.

Read alsoEmmanuel Macron’s investment plan: a system focused on the industry of tomorrow

There is nothing like this in this plan since, like General de Gaulle when he launched France in the development of nuclear power, it is a question of investing in the sectors that will make it possible tomorrow to position the country at the forefront of global players in vehicles and