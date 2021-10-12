end of compelling reasons for the unvaccinated, implementation of the health pass

End of compelling reasons, establishment of the sanitary pass

As of Thursday, October 14, the prefects of Martinique and Guadeloupe have decided to lift the compelling reasons for unvaccinated travelers and to set up the health pass for any travel between the two islands. Until now, only people vaccinated against Covid-19 could travel without a compelling reason between Martinique and Guadeloupe.

Between Fort-de-France and Pointe-à-Pitre, travelers aged 12 and over, by air or by sea, must present one of the following three health proofs upon boarding:

1. A complete vaccination schedule respecting the time required after the final injection, namely:

– 7 days after the second injection for double injection vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca);

– 28 days after injection for vaccines with a single injection (Johnson & Johnson);

– 7 days after the injection for vaccines in people who have had a history of Covid (1 single injection).





2. The result of a negative RT-PCR or antigen test of less than 72 hours

3. The result of a positive RT-PCR or antigen test attesting to the recovery of covid-19, dated at least 11 days and less than 6 months.

How do I get my health pass?

To obtain your health pass, everything depends on the health proof chosen:

– once your vaccination certificate is in hand, just scan the QR code to import and store it locally, in your phone, with TousAntiCovid;

– all RT-PCR and antigenic tests generate proof as soon as the result is entered by the healthcare professional in SI-DEP, which can be printed directly and which is also made available to the patient via an email and an SMS to go retrieve it from the SI-DEP portal. ;

– the process for retrieving his positive test proof, also called proof of “recovery”, is the same as for negative tests via SI-DEP.

These new methods can be adapted according to the evolution of health situations in Guadeloupe and Martinique.