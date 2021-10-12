England Football – Benjamin Mendy, his salary goes from 100,000 to 8.20 euros per week!

Kept in prison following complaints against him for rape and sexual assault, Benjamin Mendy is now in prison in Liverpool. And the Manchester City defender is getting no special treatment.

The law is harsh but it is the law. And on the other side of the Channel, the justice of his gracious majesty grants no privilege whatever the status of the one who tastes the English prisons. Even if for the moment he is not convicted, Benjamin Mendy must face very serious charges since the French world champion, linked until 2023 with Manchester City, is accused of three rapes and a sexual assault . Faced with the nature of the allegations against the French footballer, the judges did not hesitate to put him in the shade at the end of August while awaiting his judgment. It is therefore in a prison in Liverpool that Benjamin Mendy “stays”, who was placed in a wing of the prison where people likely to have problems with other prisoners are gathered.

⚖️❌ British justice rejects Benjamin Mendy’s new bail requesthttps: //t.co/Rc5MBZbKaR – beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) October 11, 2021

Since that, the lawyer for the defender of the champions of England has filed three requests for release on bail and with a house arrest, but three times the judge has rejected these requests, the last of which on Monday. Result, Benjamin Mendy will have to wait for November 15 and a new passage before the judge to know what will happen to him. That day, either he will plead guilty and the case will then be judged from January 24, 2022 during a trial which should last two weeks, or he will decide to plead not guilty. The date is therefore circled in red on the agenda of the world champion and his relatives.





But for almost two months, and despite his status as a football star, Benjamin Mendy has been forced to comply with the rules of life in prison, the Manchester City player sharing his cell with another inmate. Likewise, the former OM and Monaco player does 40 hours of work per week, and as L’Equipe specifies, this work is not the most exciting: laundry, assembly of office furniture, the manufacture of bedding for prisons or the recycling of waste. To achieve this mission, Benjamin Mendy pockets the sum of 8.20 euros per week, far from 100,000 euros per week won with Manchester City, which has however cut the food since the player is in prison.