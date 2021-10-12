England football – Benjamin Mendy remains in prison until his trial

Placed in detention for several weeks following charges of rape and sexual assault, Benjamin Mendy learned on Monday that he would remain in prison pending his trial by an English court early next year.

Imprisoned for almost two months in a Liverpool penitentiary, following charges of rape in October 2020 and last August, but also of sexual assault at the beginning of this year, Benjamin Mendy, or at least his lawyer, Master Christopher Stables, passed this Monday before a judge at Chester Crown Court in order to obtain the release on bail of the French player from Manchester City. This hearing, which took place behind closed doors, lasted nearly an hour, but Benjamin Mendy was not successful, since it was decided to keep him in prison. This is the third request for release on bail of the tricolor world champion who has been refused, while his case will go to justice from January 24, 2022. Since the start of this dirty case, Manchester City has refused to to comment on the defender, under contract until 2023, leaving the English justice to do its work in all serenity.



