EURO ESPOIRS 2023 QUALIFICATIONS – Serbia Espoirs – France Espoirs LIVE

19:19: The France team leads 2-0 in Serbia thanks to goals from Adli and Gouiri, after a controlled first act. Serbia hardly existed.

45th + 2 (0-2): It’s the break!

44th (0-2): Stevanovic replaces Stuparevic even before the break for Serbia … and meanwhile, Gouiri is very close to offering himself a double but stumbles on Gordic!

43rd (0-2): FRANCE’S GOAL! Gouiri transforms this penalty by crossing very close to the ground, he who had missed two with Nice recently.

42nd (0-1): PENALTY FOR BLUEBERRIES! Bjekovic is guilty of a hand on a cross from Truffert, but she was stuck to the body …

40th (0-1): The Triclolores recover the ball very quickly but are narrowly missing in the last pass.

38th (0-1): No Serbian reaction since the opening of the French score. It’s very complicated for the locals.

36th (0-1): Beautiful French movement, with a very rapid offensive transition. But Diop is reported offside in the box.

33rd (0-1): This goal allows the Bleuets to regain 1st place in their group ahead of Ukraine.

31st (0-1): GOUIRI! The Niçois returned to his right foot and decided to strike in the box rather than shift Kalimuendo, alone to the right. Gordic wins on his line!

30th (0-1): This goal will do the Bleuets good, who will see their opponents discover themselves a little more from now on.

28th (0-1): GOAL OF BLUEBERRIES! Adli has field and hits over long yards, before erasing an opponent with a left hook in the box, then finishing with a cross right strike!

27th (0-0): Truffert hits and shifts Gouiri, who tries to give him a cross from the left. But the ball is repelled by the Serbian defense.

25th (0-0): It lacks inspiration on the French side, like a pass from Truffert who goes straight out of goal.

23rd (0-0): Ripoll’s men put their foot back on the ball and turned sideways, looking for an opening.

20th (0-0): Ooh it’s hot! The Bleuets start against and Truffert puts a very dangerous cross in front of goal. But Kalimuendo fails to take it back.

19th (0-0): Highlight for the Serbs, who obtained several corners in a row. For the moment, the French defense is holding up.

18th (0-0): The opportunity for the Serbs! On a completely missed release from Adli, Bjekovic triggers a tense shot from the right which is repelled by Meslier!

17th (0-0): Gouiri still misses his corner, which this time ends in Gordic’s arms.

16th (0-0): Good one-two between Truffert and Gouiri. The French side gets a corner.

14th (0-0): Meslier is loaded and Bleuets get the fault on the first Serbian corner.





13th (0-0): Excellent ball catch from Gouiri, who throws Kalimuendo. Between two defenders, the latter somewhat lacks control and still tries to strike from the left. It’s too crushed when there was a shift to the right.

12th (0-0): Adli collapsed in the area in contact with Kamenovic, on a cross from Kalimuendo. It’s very light and the referee signals him to get up.

11th (0-0): French pressure is intensifying, with increasingly rapid recoveries.

10th (0-0): Good overflow from Diop, who erases his opponent to the left before centering at ground level. It’s clear.

9th (0-0): The Bleuets are well in place defensively and put the necessary aggressiveness in duels. It remains to wrap this match.

7th (0-0): Topic is cautioned after an accumulation of Serbian fouls. The local community left the sole trailing behind Caqueret.

5th (0-0): After a good job from Truffert, Thuram tries to throw Gouiri in one touch but pushes his transmission too much, which spins in six meters.

4th (0-0) : The Serbs are very aggressive, even too much. It was already very hot with Gouiri, before Gavric roughly hooked Diop.

3rd (0-0): It is badly struck by Gouiri and the Serbian defense emerges quietly.

3rd (0-0): It was the turn of the Blues to accelerate and get a first corner thanks to Kalimuendo.

2nd (0-0) : Serbian first good move, but Gavric is flagged for offside in the box.

1st (0-0): It’s gone to Serbia!

6:27 p.m .: Note that the stands of the Partizan stadium are almost empty …

6:26 p.m .: The players return to the lawn.

6:12 p.m .: The composition of Bleuets, in 4-4-2: Meslier – Kalulu, Saliba, Badiashile, Truffert – Adli, Thuram, Caqueret, Diop – Kalimuendo, Gouiri.

6:10 p.m .: The line-up of Serbia, in 4-3-3: Gordic – Bjekovic, Markovic, Kamenovic, Sehovic – Stuparevic, Topic, Molisavljevic – Terzic, Tedic, Gavric.

6:08 p.m. : The Bleuets remain on a very convincing success against Ukraine on Friday (5-0). A success tonight and they would keep the head of Group H ahead of Ukraine, precisely.

6:05 p.m .: Good evening and welcome to Eurosport.fr to follow LIVE the match between the U21 teams of Serbia and France, who compete in the qualifiers for Euro U21. Kick-off at 6.30 p.m.

