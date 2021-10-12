Euroleague: Asvel overthrows reigning European champion Anadolu Efes

Incredible Asvel! After being nineteen points behind in the third quarter (37-56), the French champions completely reversed the match against Anadolu Efes and won (75-73) Tuesday thanks to a last offensive rebound converted by Kostas Antetokounmpo with twelve seconds remaining. Shane Larkin missed the final shot for the European champions, who lost for the third time in three matches, a first for a defending champion in the history of the competition.