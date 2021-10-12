Euroleague: Asvel overthrows reigning European champion Anadolu Efes

Incredible Asvel! After being nineteen points behind in the third quarter (37-56), the French champions completely reversed the match against Anadolu Efes and won (75-73) Tuesday thanks to a last offensive rebound converted by Kostas Antetokounmpo with twelve seconds remaining. Shane Larkin missed the final shot for the European champions, who lost for the third time in three matches, a first for a defending champion in the history of the competition.
A first in France against Anadolu Efes for twenty years
This third success in three meetings, the sixth in six matches, including the French Championship, owes a lot to Paul Lacombe (11 points), detonator of the villeurbannaise revolt in the last fifteen minutes, with Kostas Antetokounmpo (10 points, 4 rebounds ), Matthew Strazel (5 assists) or William Howard (13 points) who scored the basket three points from the equalizer (67-67) at the entrance of the money-time.
Deprived for the occasion of a few experienced players (Lighty, Diot, Morgan), Charles Kahudi’s teammates set the Astroballe on fire and their president-owner Tony Parker in a trance after Howard’s equalizer which validated a crazy comeback that had begun. while Asvel was under the strongest domination of the Turkish team.
Howard equalizes, Antetokounmpo concludes
But with players off the bench, the French champions have increased their level of aggressiveness while Istanbul was losing ground in attack. A 20-6 in seven minutes got TJ Parker’s players back in the game and the unbelievable happened.
The Asvel took Micic, Larkin (15 points) and co in a fiery money-time. The Serbian leader, MVP of the competition in 2021, first gave a three-point lead (70-67) before a 6-0 concluded by a dunk by Elie Okobo (6 stray balls but 10 assists and 4 interceptions) on a raise off Dylan Osetkowski.
Micic alone equalized (73-73) at long distance (24 points to 4 of 7 at three points, 8 stray balls) but Kostas Antetokounmpo concluded on the offensive rebound this very big shot made with heart and panache. Never Anadolu Efes Istanbul had bowed in France, for twenty years, since a success of Pau-Orthez, that of Diaw, Pietrus and Fauthoux, in February 2001 (94-73 in Suproleague) before stringing together ten victories on the hexagonal ground facing Asvel, Pau, Le Mans, Orléans, Strasbourg or Limoges.
This does not make Asvel a favorite for the European title but what they achieved against partners Adrien Moerman (6 points, 5 rebounds) and Rodrigue Beaubois (13 points) dominating for twenty-five minutes against Villeurbannais initially passive and expensive (9 stray bullets at the break, 15 in the end), can only build their confidence while waiting for the return of those absent.
Provisional leaders of the Euroleague after three days, they will therefore try the fourth in a row Thursday against Maccabi Tel Aviv still at the Astroballe.