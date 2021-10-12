EuroMillions record jackpot: is your region one of the lucky ones?

BACKGROUND – A record EuroMillions jackpot is up for grabs this Tuesday evening. Which are the luckiest French regions? Here are the statistics.

A jackpot of 220 million euros is offered this Tuesday evening in the EuroMillions draw. A historic jackpot since never before has such a large sum been won in France, as in all the other participating countries, namely the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Ireland, Switzerland and Luxembourg. But since the creation of this game in February 2004, some French regions have been luckier than others and have more winners.

According to the figures communicated to us by the FDJ, France has recorded 112 big jackpot winners since the launch of EuroMillions, but these are not evenly distributed throughout the country. Indeed, if Occitania has nine winners, Corsica has identified only one, and only three people have won the jackpot when they had registered their stake overseas. Some regions, unsurprisingly often the most populated, therefore appear to be luckier than others. Thus, the one with the largest number of winners is Ile-de-France, with 23 winners. Provence-Alpes-Côtes-d’Azur comes in second, with 14 winners, ahead of Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, which has a total of 11 big winners. In terms of earnings, the player who pocketed in December 2020 the largest sum ever won in France, that is to say 200 million euros, was from the Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur region, even if he had been an announced time residing in Gironde. However, he had recorded his gambling online.

Nationally, the UK has the most winners. Of the 516 jackpots won since the game was launched, 114 winners have been identified across the Channel. Spain recorded 112 winners, like France. It should be noted, however, that the inhabitants of the other six countries were only able to participate in the game a few years after these three countries which created it.

