Even Didier Deschamps did not know the rule on Mbappé’s goal

FOOTBALL – The coach recognized him from a Spanish journalist who intercepted him at Milan airport

The goal of Kylian Mbappé which gave victory and the League of Nations to the France team on Sunday against Spain continues to cause talk. It must be said that the offside rule in this specific case is subject to interpretation… and that not many people knew about it. Didier Deschamps himself was not very aware of the details of the famous law 11.2 of Ifab (the international body in charge of the rules of the game) concerning “the offense of offside”.





The coach of the Blues recognized it from a journalist from the crisp Spanish show El Chiringuito, who went to pick him up to Milan airport. The scene aired on Monday’s show. The dialogue is short, we transcribe it jumbled up: “Didier, there is offside on Mbappé’s goal. Did you see him? », Asks our colleague Juanfe Sanz. What DD denies by shaking his head. “No, you think not? », He reminds him. “If you know the rule well… We saw it afterwards,” replies the former Valencia player in Spanish, who then specifies: “I did not know it. ” ” Rule ? », Asks the journalist. “Yes, the rule,” confirms DD.

