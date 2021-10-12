Excellent price for a gaming laptop PC equipped with an RTX 3070

Due to the shortage of components, playing on an RTX 3070 graphics card in 2021 is a real obstacle course. The easiest way is still to acquire a powerful and well-equipped laptop PC. The prices are often high, but that’s without counting on a very nice promotion on a PC HO Omen, which goes under the bar of 1390 €.

Acquiring a laptop PC dedicated to video games in 2021 is often the guarantee of taking advantage of the latest generation components and often the best way to play on a GeForce RTX 3000. There are indeed more of stock on this kind of machine than on the “fixed” PC side and also good regular promotions. Today’s one is particularly interesting, since it combines a lower “base” price at Cdiscount and a reimbursement offer (ODR) in the amount of € 150, to be submitted directly to HP. This HP Omen 15 with a GeForce RTX 3070 and a latest generation AMD Ryzen processor will cost you € 1,399.99. A very good price for a laptop with an impressive spec sheet.

Discover the HP Omen 15 laptop at 1399 € at Cdiscount (with ODR)

Take advantage of the ODR of 150 €

A great setup for ray-tracing

This HP Omen 15 laptop PC has many good points. First of all, its processor / graphics card duo makes sparks. It incorporates the latest AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and a GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. In addition, 16 GB (2×8 GB) of RAM and a generous 1 TB NVMe SSD. A very nice configuration that will allow you to install many games. These will run flawlessly at over 60 FPS in Full HD, with ray-tracing and DLSS enabled if they are taken into account. The presence of a 1TB NVMe SSD is also ideal for hosting Windows 11 and taking advantage of the Direct Storage function, which speeds up loading times. Last precision and perhaps the only fault of this configuration: the TGP of the 3070 is set at 100W, which is not enough. The performance may therefore be slightly degraded.





On the screen side, the HP Omen 15 benefits from a 15.6-inch IPS panel displaying Full HD (1920×1080 pixels) as well as a refresh rate of 144 Hz. It also benefits from an anti-reflection treatment which makes it ideal for traveling on the go.

Moreover, the HP Omen 15 is quite compact and can easily be transported in a suitable bag. It weighs only 2.4 kg, measures 36 cm long and 24 cm wide. Ultra connected, this model is also WiFi 6 compatible and the autonomy is announced at 6 hours in office. To play in optimal conditions, however, you will need to plug in the charger. And don’t worry if you need to connect a mouse, keyboard, screen or even an external disk: the machine’s connectivity is very complete (3 USB 3.2 ports, 1 USB-C 3.2 port, one HDMI 2.0 output, mini DisplayPort and an Ethernet port). There’s even an SD card reader, useful if you have a camera. In short, a beautiful, powerful and very versatile machine.