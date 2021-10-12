Fall in sight in Europe, fear of inflation persists



THE EXPECTED EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS IN THE RED

by Marc Angrand

PARIS (Reuters) – Major European stock exchanges are expected to be in the red on Tuesday, with inflation concerns remaining at the forefront in major global markets ahead of the start of the earnings release period for listed companies.

Index futures suggest a decline of 0.6% for the Dax in Frankfurt, 0.54% for the FTSE 100 in London and 0.73% for the EuroStoxx 50. As for the CAC 40 in Paris, it could yield around 0.7% according to the first available indications.

Wall Street’s pullback on Monday weighs on the trend in Asia and oil prices remain close to their recent highs as tensions in the energy market fuel fears of a prolonged inflationary surge that would force major central banks to prematurely tighten their monetary policy.

The setbacks of the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande also continue to weigh on market sentiment: according to several sources, several creditors of the group have not received the interest on a bond loan due Monday.

In this context, the quarterly results and especially the forecasts of large companies are awaited with apprehension. In Europe, LVMH must publish its turnover for the third quarter after the close of markets and in the United States, the bank JP Morgan will open the season on Wednesday.

The market is counting on a 29.6% year-over-year increase in profits for Standard & Poor’s 500 companies over July-September, according to IBES-Refinitiv data.

“Investors want to believe that equity markets can continue to rise, but this belief comes up against the reality of continued rising energy prices and tensions in supply chains, which will likely impact corporate margins. companies while consumer incomes are likely to be under pressure during the winter months, “wrote Michael Hewson, chief analyst at CMC Markets UK in a note.





Investors will also watch the ZEW Investor Sentiment Index in Germany at 09:00 GMT.

VALUES TO FOLLOW:

A WALL STREET

The New York Stock Exchange ended lower Monday at the end of a sawtooth session where investor concern finally prevailed before the start of the third quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones index lost 0.72%, or 250.19 points, to 34,496.06, the Standard & Poor’s 500 lost 30.22 points (-0.69%) to 4,361.12 and the Nasdaq Composite lost down 93.34 points (-0.64%) to 14,486.20.

Global supply chain disruptions and soaring energy prices are fueling market nervousness ahead of the first earnings releases, which will begin on Wednesday with JP Morgan bank, whose stock fell 2.1%.

Futures contracts for the moment herald a further decline with a drop of around 0.4%.

IN ASIA

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei index drops 0.87% within an hour of closing after three consecutive sessions of increases, in the wake of Wall Street, a decline that particularly affects large technology stocks like SoftBank ( -2.56%) or the robot builder Fanuc (-1.29%).

In China, the Shanghai SSE Composite lost 1.05% and the CSI 300 0.62%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 0.9%, weighed down by technology stocks.

CHANGES / RATES

The dollar is virtually unchanged against other major currencies) and the euro is still hovering around 1.1560 but the yen has fallen to a new three-year low of 113.48 as higher energy prices fuel the demand for the greenback in Japan.

On the government bond side, the yield on two-year US Treasuries hit its highest level since March 2020 in Asian trading at 0.356%, as investors continued to sell off securities for the sixth straight session. in the face of inflationary signs.

The ten-year hit a four-month high at 1.631%.

US bond markets were closed on Monday.

OIL

Oil prices are hesitant but analysts do not believe in a lasting decline and the price of a barrel remains close to the highest affected on Monday: Brent, down at the start of the day, gained 0.25% to 83.86 dollars on barrel and US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) 0.22% to $ 80.70.

(Edited by Blandine Hénault)