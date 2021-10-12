False numbers scam: do not call +686 744 … – All Martinique news on the Internet

RL



Since this weekend, Martinicans and Guadeloupeans have received many calls from a number starting with +686 744… It is important not to call back, it is a scam.

Many of you, since this weekend, have received this type of call. Numbers starting with +686 744 … and ending differently have appealed to many users in Martinique and Guadeloupe. An indicator that comes from the Kiribati Islands, an island republic in the central Pacific.

The same thing every time: the phone rings once or twice and hangs up. It is important not to call back. This is a “ping call”. A phone scam well known to security and law enforcement professionals, which consists of calling back a heavily surcharged number in a foreign country.

Report on Spam Call





Many users from Martinique and Guadeloupe have also reported this scam on the Spams Call site. It is also possible to report these numbers by sms to 33 700 but also to register on the list of opposition to canvassing on the Bloctel government site, even if the latter is currently unavailable until November, after having changed operator as of October 1.

You can also contact the gendarmerie or the police, if you have had to recall the numbers in question.