Fantasian: soon a million downloads on Apple Arcade – News

We cannot ignore this small statistic as it is extremely rare to have a figure to put in our mouths about the Apple Arcade. While Apple has built a solid catalog of games entirely devoid of ads and microtransactions, its success remains difficult to measure. In its results published last spring, the Cupertino group still affirmed that the number of subscribers to its various paid services had further increased (more than 660 million), but never communicated on the number of users of the Apple Arcade in particular.

Latest RPG piloted by director / producer / screenwriter of Final fantasy, Blue dragon, Lost odyssey Where The Last Story, Fantasian is recalled in two parts, the first on April 2 and the second on August 13. Developed with the studio Arzest and the composer Nobuo Uematsu, the game was received rather favorably despite a scenario and characters too classic and the difficulty sometimes quite confusing. In terms of more local reviews, we also note that the game has not been localized into French.





Launched in March 2019, the Apple Arcade subscription reorganized last spring by classifying games into three categories: Apple Arcade Originals, Timeless Classics and Legends of the App Store. The subscription, which costs 4.99 euros per month as a reminder, now has more than 200 games, including original titles from Square Enix, Capcom, Konami, 2K Games, WB Games, PlatinumGames and Clap Hanz. Notable recent releases include NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, Star Trek: Legends or Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls.