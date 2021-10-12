Far Cry 6: PS4 | PS5 upgrade issues spotted, Ubisoft launches investigation

Available since October 7, Far Cry 6 seems to be experiencing some difficulties on PlayStation consoles. Indeed, some players complain of not being able to upgrade their PS4 version to the PS5 version while it is offered by the publisher.

In recent days, a number of players have been discovering Dani Rojas’ adventures on Yara Island and trying to bring down Anton Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposition. Far Cry 6 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series, but some PlayStation players cannot enjoy the next-gen version of the title. In question, the presence of a Russian version of the game within the box purchased in Europe, and in particular in the United Kingdom.

Players with UK account, so they cannot activate the upgrade and grab the PS5 version. Some of the people who faced the concern have created a Russian account to work around the problem, but the solution is still impractical because it results in the loss of progress. The problem seems in any case important enough for Ubisoft to react and announces the opening of an investigation on the subject :

The team is aware of reports that some players are unable to upgrade their PlayStation 4 version of Far Cry 6 to PlayStation 5 version. We are investigating the issue and will provide an update as soon as possible.



According to our colleagues from Phonandroid, this is not the first time that this problem has been encountered. Copies of Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, originally planned for Russia, have reportedly found their way into the European market last year.

