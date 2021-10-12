first teaser photo of the future sedan

Skoda has just unveiled the name of a new model intended for the Indian market: Slavia, and on this occasion presents us with a first image of the future sedan.

“India 2.0” is a strategic project of the Volkswagen group, which represents a total investment of one billion euros, and provides for the launch on the Indian market of around thirty vehicles for all the brands of the group. After the small SUV Kushaq, unveiled at the beginning of the year and already sold more than 10,000 copies, the manufacturer of Mladá Boleslav announces the imminent arrival of a new model: the Skoda Slavia.

Its name pays tribute to the history of the brand: indeed, at the beginning of the 20th century, the first bicycles made by Laurin & Klement in Mladá Boleslav carried the Slavia brand, and were renowned for their reliability, modernity and affordable price. Values ​​still carried by today’s Skoda models, and which will be found in this new Skoda Slavia.





Skoda Slavia (2022): reserved for the Indian market

The Slavia will be the second Skoda model developed specifically for the Indian market, which will share its MQB-A0-IN platform with the Kushaq SUV. It will complete the brand’s range of sedans, made up of the famous Octavia and Superb.

Like its two big sisters, the Slavia will be, according to Skoda, a sedan elegant, powerful and safe, which corresponds to the expectations of Indian customers. On this occasion, we discover a first illustration of the future Skoda sedan, whose slender silhouette we imagine suggested in the twilight.

Mladá Boleslav’s firm is expected to unveil more information on Slavia in the coming weeks, ahead of its official presentation scheduled for this winter. The new model should be launched in 2022 on the Indian market, which already has 165 Skoda points of sale and service: this network should quickly expand and have 225 dealers by the end of next year.

