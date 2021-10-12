Foot OL – OL: Jean-Michel Aulas is the tallest, Tony Parker sends him to the top – Olympique Lyonnais

In recent months, Jean-Michel Aulas has often mentioned Tony Parker as his potential successor at the head of Olympique Lyonnais.

As we know, the presidents of OL and ASVEL are very close. And this is even more the case since Lyon took a stake in Tony Parker’s basketball club. The two men have a common vision for business and sport, which makes them two reliable allies. This is how Jean-Michel Aulas sees Tony Parker as his possible successor at the head of OL. This flatters the former basketball player of the French team, who spoke of a possible future for Olympique Lyonnais in an interview with Canal Plus.

Tony Parker ready to take over from Aulas

“Take over from Jean-Michel Aulas? And why not, why not. I know he talked about it a lot in the media last year and why not. I try to learn everyday. I love football, I love basketball and now ASVEL and OL are the same family. OL have been in our capital for two and a half years now and things are going very very well. It pushes the teams and everyone to the top and I know that OL have ambitions to be known at the world level. This is why my role as OL ambassador is very important in the United States and in China. And we’ll see. That’s my opinion, but I think Jean-Michel Aulas is the best president in all sports in France, of the last 30 years. You like it or you don’t like, you can only respect what he did with this club. Every day I learn from someone like that. Anyway Jean-Michel I hope he will still be with us for a very long time. And the day he wants to hand over and someone succeeds him, I hope he will be proud if he wants it to be me. In any case, I’m getting ready ” launched Tony Parker, who does not close the door to a future at the head of Olympique Lyonnais the day his ally Jean-Michel Aulas will leave the hand.