Foot OM – OM: Pablo Longoria assumes his first flop of the transfer window

Just a year ago, Pablo Longoria surprised everyone at OM by exchanging Marley Aké for the Italian hope of Juventus Turin, Franco Tongya.

Systematically called up in the youth teams in Italy, Franco Tongya had to prove himself with the reserve team of Olympique de Marseille before knocking on the professionals’ door. This day never arrived since Tongya was never used by Jorge Sampaoli in Ligue 1. The failure is bitter for Pablo Longoria, even if the interest of this transaction with Juventus Turin was more in the lines of the accounts than on the green rectangle. Always summoned with the U20s of Italy, Franco Tongya no longer even appears with the OM reserve in recent weeks. An astonishing situation, especially since the young Italian had worn the captain’s armband with the second team of Olympique de Marseille …

Return to Italy for Franco Tongya?

What if Franco Tongya’s absence with OM was linked to a future departure? The hypothesis is more than plausible according to information obtained by Serie B News. The transalpine media understands that the profile of Franco Tongya interests several teams of the Italian second division. A loan in Serie B would be on the agenda and if for the moment, no club name has filtered, it is certain that Olympique de Marseille would be in favor of a departure of Franco Tongya. A loan with an option to buy would even be considered by the Marseille club, which clearly no longer believes much in the potential of the former player of Juventus Turin. A first big flop assumed on the transfer market for Pablo Longoria, who has multiplied the deals since his arrival at Olympique de Marseille by regenerating more than half of the workforce. It was of course impossible that on the quantity of recruited player, there were only clear successes.