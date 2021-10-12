Foot PSG – Nuno Mendes at 47 million euros, PSG signs the check

Looking for a left side, PSG offered Nuno Mendes in the home stretch of the summer transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain leaders have recruited Sporting Portugal’s left-back in the form of a € 7m loan. Leonardo has negotiated the deal as he sees fit including a call option, in the event that Nuno Mendes explodes at PSG. And obviously, it did not take long for the 19-year-old Portuguese to gain unanimity in the French capital. Indeed, Fabrizio Romano revealed on his Twitter account that there was already no doubt that Nuno Mendes would definitely be recruited by PSG at the end of the season. “Paris Saint-Germain are ‘excited’ by the impact of Nuno Mendes. The plan is to recruit him definitively in 2022 by paying the purchase option of 40 million euros ” unveiled the European specialist in the transfer window.

Nuno Mendes is unanimous at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain are ‘enthusiastic’ about Nuno Mendes impact. The plan is to sign him on permanent deal in 2022 for € 40m buy option. 🔵🇵🇹 #PSG

PSG signed Nuno on loan [€7m] because of Financial Fair Play – but the idea was already clear: he’s “one for the future”. pic.twitter.com/ytokAs2ZSR – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 12, 2021

A decision that will delight Paris Saint-Germain supporters. Because even if Juan Bernat could (finally) make his return to the Parisian group this weekend, the absence of the Spaniard left a long void in this position. A void finally filled by Nuno Mendes, who conquered the supporters but also his teammates. On RMC last week, Kylian Mbappé covered his Portuguese teammate with praise. “He’s an extraordinary youngster. I didn’t really know him. I only knew him as a Football Manager, the talents to follow. What he does is magnificent. We must accompany him, because maybe he will have a worse blow at one point and that is where he should not be buried ” enthusiastic Kylian Mbappé, who will be delighted to note that Paris SG intends to keep Nuno Mendes after his loan in June.