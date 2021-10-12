Football Monaco – Monaco: Prince Albert lets the Russians do it

Next December, Dmitri Rybolovlev will be the owner of AS Monaco for 10 years. For Prince Albert, the Principality lets the Russian billionaire do it, and has no intention of regaining control.

In recent years, it has been regularly said that Prince Albert II of Monaco was less and less close to the Russian boss of the Principality’s club, in particular because of a court case that targeted Dmitri Rybolovlev. But in the meantime, it is always the latter who is in command of AS Monaco and that seems to suit the sovereign. A convinced sports enthusiast, Prince Albert still owns 30% in the football club, but he has made it clear that he does not want Le Rocher’s participation in ASM to increase. Although he is aware that since 2011 things have changed in Louis II, the son of Prince Rainier believes that Dmitri Rybolovlev knows what he is doing. And on RMC he renewed his confidence in the Russian leader.





All is well between the Russian President of Monaco and the Prince of Monaco

For Prince Albert II, everyone must stay in their place, especially in the context of a cordial and efficient relationship, even if he still expects sporting results to match the standing of AS Monaco. ” It’s very difficult, we have more than 30%, we manage to have a certain influence on certain things. But afterwards, we cannot intervene from day to day and I do not want to either. Compromises must always be found so that the management of a club like Monaco can be positive (…) An increase in the Principality’s participation in the club? This reflection has not occurred until now. If it comes back, we’ll think about it. Given the budgets involved, it will be very difficult anyway (…) The leaders have always been very courteous and benevolent. They always listened to what we had to say. It is a cordial understanding which, I hope, is constructive. That doesn’t mean there weren’t mistakes made. The club is moving in the right direction. We also hope that there will be results at the end “, Nevertheless warned the Monegasque sovereign.