for Mgr Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, the protection of children is an “absolute priority”

The man of faith asked forgiveness “from the victims and to all those who may have been saddened or shocked” by his statement on the secret of the confession.

A few minutes after his meeting with the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin, by whom he had been summoned after his controversial remarks on the secrecy of the confession, Bishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort wanted to clarify his point. In a statement, the president of the French Bishops’ Conference (CEF) recalled that “the protection of children is an absolute priority, in close collaboration with the French authorities.”





“I apologize to the victims and to all those who may have been saddened or shocked by the fact that the debate aroused by my words, on France Info, about the confession, took precedence over the reception of the content of the CIASE report and on the consideration of victims “, also wrote the man of faith.

In the same document, the one who is also Archbishop of Reims explained that he was able to explain his comments last week. For him, “the state’s task is to organize social life and regulate public order” while for us Christians, faith appeals to the conscience of each person, it calls for relentlessly seeking good. which cannot be done without respecting the laws of his country. “