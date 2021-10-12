Formula 1 | Mercedes F1 narrowly avoided ‘catastrophe’ for Hamilton, Brawn says

Formula 1 sporting director Ross Brawn believes Mercedes F1 has prevented a catastrophe for Lewis Hamilton in Turkey by choosing reason.

The Briton hails an exciting if not spectacular Turkish Grand Prix, proving once again that this is one of the best seasons F1 has ever seen in its modern history.

“The 2021 Formula 1 season continues to be a real gift for the fans. We watch the races not knowing who is going to win,” begins the sports director of F1.

“Turkey was in the same vein: it was a fascinating and engaging race, although there wasn’t a lot of spectacular action. There was a nice feeling of development and evolution, especially towards the end with the dilemma of staying on the same set of tires or returning. “

This comment is particularly aimed at the controversial end of race of Lewis Hamilton, who strongly opposed his team, Mercedes F1. The Briton wanted to continue, the pit wall finally ordered him to return because he was really wasting too much time and the risk of a puncture was very real.





“Once again, the teams were faced with a very difficult strategic decision. In these scenarios, you trust your judgment, your experience and your feelings. As we saw with Lewis, there was a good initial resistance from inside the car in front of its pit, “ resumes Brawn.

“When these situations are not clear and the driver rejects your choice, it is easy for a team to go back on what they think is the right decision.”

“But the pilot is in a bubble. He needs to give you information, but what he cannot see is all the data which is transmitted to the wall.”

“In Lewis’s case, if he hadn’t come in and his tires failed or if there was a light downpour, he would have dropped in the standings and that would have been a disaster.”