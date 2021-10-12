Formula 1 | Mercedes F1 top speed questions ‘everyone’

What is happening at Mercedes F1 with the engines? Red Bull Racing insists they are not the only team to question this sudden surge in performance from Silverstone.

According to Christian Horner, it’s as if the Mercedes has been driving without DRS since this British Grand Prix, with an advantage of 15 to 20 km / h in a straight line.

The team director admitted to having questioned the FIA ​​but clarified that he is not the only one.

“Yes, like I said, we asked questions, like all teams do. But I want to say that it wasn’t that it wasn’t just our questions. other engine manufacturers have also asked questions about the Mercedes V6. explains Horner.

“What I asked the FIA ​​to investigate. Because you can’t suddenly have a top speed that’s higher than you would with the DRS open.”

“I think that’s very impressive. Their straight-line speed has taken a big step forward recently. Whereas before we could react with less-pitched ailerons, now we can’t get close to their V max. Hamilton – in particular in Turkey – had a significant advantage even with a much larger rear wing on his car. “





What if the explanation was quite simply that Mercedes F1 had decided to let go of the horsepower of its V6, even if it means risking a lot more in terms of reliability or consuming more engines? What would explain the appearance of a 4th engine for Lewis Hamilton?

Wouldn’t that be a more “sporting” theory? Horner doesn’t really believe it.

“Certainly they probably have more headroom than the rest. But you can see that in all of their teams they clearly have some reliability issues to deal with which is unusual for Mercedes, but the performance is still incredibly impressive. . “

“Does performance come at the expense of reliability? Is it a choice to regain the advantage? I don’t know but what has been highlighted is pretty huge! If you look at the speed deltas on the back straight in some places it was 15-20 km / h which is more than if there had been DRS. “