Fortnite: The Impostors mode inspired by Among Us? Epic Games finally speaks

In August, Epic Games rolled out update 17.40, introducing Impostor Mode. The latter divided the players into two groups: the members of the Institute, and the traitors whom the others must unmask. A concept that did not really please the developers of Among Us.

The concept of Among Us is not new, since it is inspired by the board game Loup-Garou de Thiercelieux. On the other hand, its in-game adaptation is much rarer, which ended up allowing Innersloth to find success after two years in near total anonymity. Then when Fortnite, a juggernaut of the sector takes up the idea without evoking Among Us, we grit our teeth a bit at Innersloth.

Some of the developers at the studio, who voluntarily did not patent the mechanics, regretted that the appearance of Impostors mode in Fortnite was not the result of a collaboration, or that the terms and the map remained so close. 2 months later, Epic Games fully acknowledges that Impostors mode is inspired by Among Us. A small sentence has indeed crept into the English version of the blog article detailing the Fortnite update 18.20:





V18.20 brings improvements to Impostors, the game mode inspired by Innersloth’s Among Us!

For now, it is not possible to know if Epic was keen to put things in their place by crediting Innersloth, or if the absence of mention could cause legal problems more serious. Moreover, Innersloth did not react to the addition of this mention.