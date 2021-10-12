France 2030. Mini-nuclear reactors, low-carbon planes … Emmanuel Macron’s flagship announcements

In the preamble of this presentation, he indicated that France is “a country which works less than the others” and that “we must have a country which must produce more” with this combination “to innovate and to produce” and “to export to” finance our social model “

Emmanuel Macron called on Tuesday, presenting the France 2030 investment plan, to reindustrialize France if it wants to “become again a nation of innovation and research”.

“Because we have taken decisions sometimes 15 to 20 years after some of our European neighbors, we will not catch up or above all we will be left behind in the next 10 or 15 years”, declared the Head of State by addressing some 200 business leaders and students at the Elysée. “We must increase the capacity of the French economy to grow through innovation”, in particular to continue to “finance our social model”, he added.

An investment of 30 billion

The strategy is “30 billion euros to meet the French growth deficit”, announced the Head of State.

Small nuclear reactors and green hydrogen

Emmanuel Macron wants a total of 8 billion euros to be invested in energy. Of this sum, one billion euros will be aimed at developing “breakthrough technologies” in the nuclear field. For the president, “the number one objective” is to bring out small-scale nuclear reactors and to better manage nuclear waste. The small modular reactors, known as SMR (“small modular reactors”), are “much more modular and much safer”, he argued, at a time when the future of EPR, large reactors of new generation, is pending.





France must also consider the construction of “two gigafactories or electrolysers” to become “leader of green hydrogen” in 2030, which will allow the “decarbonization of industry”. The steel, cement and chemical production sectors in particular need green hydrogen to replace fossil fuels.

Electric vehicles and low carbon planes

France will invest 4 billion euros to develop new means of transport. The president wants in particular “to produce in France by 2030 nearly 2 million electric and hybrid vehicles”. To achieve this objective, it will take “a real cooperative strategy, in particular of our large manufacturers”, he estimated.

France will also “invest massively to make it possible to deploy the first low-carbon aircraft by 2030”, a first French project but the objective is to “Europeanize it as much as possible”.

Investments in food, health

Emmanuel Macron also called for “investing in healthy, sustainable and traceable food”. In this context, he announced investments of 2 billion euros in “agricultural robotics, data and genetic diversity for more resilient and solid productions”.

In the health sector, “through the Health-innovation 2030 plan, we aim to take the lead on more predictive medicine.” “We must aim to have at least 20 biomedicines against cancer, chronic diseases including those related to age and to create the medical devices of tomorrow by 2030.”

The president declared that the exploration of the great depths was part of the priorities of the investment plan so as not to “leave in the unknown an important part of the globe”.

He also announced “nearly 6 billion euros” of investments to “double” electronic production in France by 2030 and “secure” its supply of chips.