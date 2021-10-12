France 2030 plan: nuclear, agriculture, transport … what to remember from Emmanuel Macron’s announcements

Emmanuel Macron is planning his second term, under the sign of economic sovereignty. The President of the Republic spoke this Tuesday morning to reveal the details of its “France 2030” plan. The ambitions are strong since the billions of euros released must make it possible to prepare the economic future of the country, in order to strengthen its competitiveness on an international scale. Part of this envelope will be incorporated by way of amendments in the finance bill for 2022.

“We are faced with challenges which are not new,” attacked the President of the Republic. The planet is confronted with some major challenges that have never been seen before in their concentration and their convergence ”, he continues, referring first of all to the climatic and environmental challenge, but also to the“ colossal ”demographic challenge, the challenge of inequalities. “All this is creating a series of shocks”, notes Emmanuel Macron, who notes a “democratic doubt”, a “geopolitical tension” and “a form of anthropological shock”.

As Le Parisien had revealed, it is indeed 30 billion euros that the Head of State intends to devote over five years to entire sections of the French economy, from agriculture to biotechnologies, including nuclear power and space. Emmanuel Macron concedes French weaknesses, with a country which works less than its neighbors in cumulative hours, which must better optimize its public spending and produce more.

Innovate, produce, export

“We are not starting out of nowhere,” he nevertheless wishes to reassure, referring to the reforms carried out for four years. France has once again become the most attractive country in Europe. France has emerged from the crisis at a level of employment that it had not seen for years, ”he says with satisfaction. An ideal transition for Emmanuel Macron on the road which should lead him to run for a second term at the Elysee. He was surrounded on Tuesday by a dozen of his ministers, including the first of them, Jean Castex. Elected officials, business leaders and young people were also present at the Élysée.

“We must lead at the same time the battle of innovation and industrialization”, continues the President of the Republic, who promises that “France will reindustrialize thanks to its start-ups”. Emmanuel Macron concedes that the 30 billion euros will not allow France to be a leader in all areas. “On the other hand, I think that we must now tell ourselves in which areas and in which sectors we can take leadership,” he suggests. There are also areas in which we are lagging behind, but which we do not have the right to abandon. And there are others in which we can do better than resist and pull ourselves into the lead. “

Investments in French nuclear power

It was of one of the main points expected this Tuesday, Emmanuel Macron made his first announcement: investments in nuclear power. It intends to “Make emerge in France by 2030 small innovative nuclear reactors with better waste management ”. These investments will therefore concern both small-scale reactors, but also all waste treatment industries. 1 billion euros will be devoted to this technology by 2030.

Become the leader in green hydrogen

The President of the Republic makes hydrogen his second priority. In this sector, he intends neither more nor less to make the country the world leader. If we produce hydrogen using fossil fuels, there is no point, he explains. At the heart of its strategy: to try to produce as much as possible in France. By 2030, France will massively produce hydrogen on its soil, he promises. 500 million euros will also be invested in renewable energies.

Decarbonize our industry

Emmanuel Macron is committed to reducing CO2 emissions in industry by 35% between 2015 and 2030. The Head of State speaks of “productive revolution” and relies on public and private investment. “The whole European strategy that we have started to launch aims to reorient private investments”, he affirms, while France will take the presidency of the EU soon.

At the same time, the President of the Republic wants to accelerate robotization and digitization to continue to decarbonize the industry. 8 billion euros will be devoted to this effort.



Electric drive

Emmanuel Macron then spoke of the automotive market. He proposes to continue the transition of the French automobile fleet and undertakes to “produce in France near two million electric and hybrid vehicles “For 2030. We will never remake classic medium and high-end in France, he explains to justify the need to focus on breakthrough technologies. He calls on French manufacturers to “play the game” and invest in France. The investments will be devoted to both the production of batteries and that of vehicles.

VIDEO. “Produce in France, 2 million electric and hybrid vehicles”

The President of the Republic, after recalling the history of countries in aeronautics, proposes to “produce in France by 2030 the first low carbon aircraft”. Emmanuel Macron wishes to involve European cooperation in this project. 4 billion euros will be devoted to investments in transport.

Healthy and sustainable food

For Emmanuel Macron, “agricultural France has each time succeeded in achieving the objectives that the nation has assigned to it, thanks to two revolutions, mechanization and that of chemistry”. He calls for paying tribute to this French pride. The stakes are high, he says, while this sector is one of the most renewing ones. “Our farmers should be paid for the work done,” he continues. Producing more, but with improved food quality, this is the objective set by the Head of State. Three areas of investment will be implemented in agriculture: digital technology, robotics and genetics. 2 billion euros – including equity – will be devoted to these issues.

Better care

The President of the Republic has decided to invest 7.5 billion euros in health by 2030, to find more predictive and innovative medicine. Emmanuel Macron proposes a convergence of technological families until then separated in order to have the best treatments, to respond to the challenges of chronic diseases. Emmanuel Macron aims to produce 20 biomedicines against cancer, emerging diseases and chronic diseases, including those related to age.

Become a leader in the production of cultural products

“Better living in 2030 also means being in a country where the imagination in which we operate is our own,” continues Emmanuel Macron. The relationship to the creation of cultural content is a major issue for him. Recalling that France has always been at the forefront in cultural matters, evoking “the French cultural exception”, the country must now continue this fight to remain on the international scene in this sector, in the face of mastodons that have become Amazon or Netflix.

The President of the Republic, without revealing a precise envelope, proposes to invest in studios, professional training and content development. Several territories have been selected and identified to lead these efforts, continues Emmanuel Macron. Private investors will also be solicited.

Investments in space and maritime

Emmanuel Macron wants to “take his full part” in the new space adventure. For him, it is about replacing the country in a sector disrupted in recent years by private actors, largely abounded initially by public investments, as was the case for example for Space X. France will invest in particular in reusable launchers.

Regarding the deep seabed, Emmanuel Macron recalls that the country is the second maritime power in the world. He proposes to invest in the exploration of the deep seabed, which he believes offers a unique opportunity.

Secure raw materials and components

Then come the sectors to be preserved. The head of state begins by securing raw materials and global electronic components. On raw materials, Emmanuel Macron believes that “we will not achieve all of these objectives if we do not secure access to our materials. We are behind in this strategy: the Chinese have better integrated the principle of the scarcity of these materials ”. He continues: “We need to be able to secure the supply of plastics and metals, while improving the circular economy to reduce our dependence. “

Also, the President of the Republic proposes to double electronic production by 2030. More than 6 billion euros will be devoted to securing components.

Sovereign technologies in IT

The Head of State proposes to consolidate the investments already launched, in particular in quantum computing, software production, artificial intelligence, or even companies specializing in network computing based in France (the sovereign cloud) .

Bring out talents