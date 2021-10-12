France team: Pavard, doubts win the locker room – football

Not yet very comfortable in a new role of piston in the French team, Benjamin Pavard did not convince last week. Some of his teammates have doubts.

Pavard must adapt a new piston station

The scene did not go unnoticed. Sunday, during the Nations League final between France and Spain (2-1), Paul Pogba openly attacked his teammate Benjamin Pavard at the start of the second period. The midfielder reproached him for his lack of mobility and the fact of not having offered him a solution on a ball exit. A fan not appreciated by the French defender.

In the 79th minute, when he was replaced by Lo Dubois, Pavard did not hide his annoyance at having been reframed in public in this way. The Bayern Munich defender was genuinely furious when it came time to sit down. Obviously, this anger did not escape anyone, and especially not his teammate. The two men discussed after the meeting and Pogba regretted his stroke, explains L’Equipe in his edition of the day. The incident will remain there.

The locker room has doubts about Pavard

Nevertheless, this episode perhaps reflects the lack of confidence of some teammates towards the Munich defender. According to the sports daily, several French players are not convinced by his potential as the right piston in the new 3-4-3 of Didier Deschamps. Against Belgium (3-2), his management in the one against one was not irreproachable, especially on the goal of Yannick Carrasco. Against Spain, it was more his ball skill at the foot that raised questions.





When he was discharged, Pavard discovered this piston station. A central defender by training, the native of Maubeuge has already had to adapt to the position of right side in recent seasons. Now he has to learn to move up a notch in his hallway. Deschamps wants to give him time and thinks that his player only needs automatisms to feel comfortable in this new role. The fact that his club trainer, Julian Nagelsmann, has recently used this post is also a source of optimism for the French selector.

A lack of automation only?

Nevertheless, the profile of the former Lille still raises questions. Does he have the technical qualities necessary to hold this role which demands a constant desire to go forward, a thirst for balls to destabilize the opponent and a good quality of center? On these points, he clearly suffered from the comparison with Theo Hernandez, his left counterpart, last week.

