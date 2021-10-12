France: the official compositions of the meeting!

Zapping Foot National Top 10 Gambardella Cup winners
New match for the France Espoirs team this Tuesday evening. While last Friday, Sylvain Ripoll’s Bleuets largely won 5 goals to 0 against Ukraine in Brest, they are playing a new match counting for the Euro 2023 qualifiers. This time, it’s in Serbia that the partners of Amine Gouiri and William Saliba have an appointment and this match promises to be important in order to keep the lead of their group, while they currently have one point ahead of Ukraine and two on the Faroe Islands. Discover without further delay the compositions of this meeting below, with a kick-off given at 6.30 p.m.
Official compositions
The eleven of Serbia: Gordic, Bjekovic, Markovic, Kamenovic, Sehovic, Stuparevic, Topic, Milosavljevic, Terzic, Tedic, Gavric
The eleven of France: Meslier – Kalulu, Saliba, Badiashile, Truffert – Adli, Thuram, Caqueret, Diop – Kalimuendo, Gouiri
