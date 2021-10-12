More

    France: the official compositions of the meeting!

    New match for the France Espoirs team this Tuesday evening. While last Friday, Sylvain Ripoll’s Bleuets largely won 5 goals to 0 against Ukraine in Brest, they are playing a new match counting for the Euro 2023 qualifiers. This time, it’s in Serbia that the partners of Amine Gouiri and William Saliba have an appointment and this match promises to be important in order to keep the lead of their group, while they currently have one point ahead of Ukraine and two on the Faroe Islands. Discover without further delay the compositions of this meeting below, with a kick-off given at 6.30 p.m.

    Official compositions

    The eleven of Serbia: Gordic, Bjekovic, Markovic, Kamenovic, Sehovic, Stuparevic, Topic, Milosavljevic, Terzic, Tedic, Gavric

    The eleven of France: Meslier – Kalulu, Saliba, Badiashile, Truffert – Adli, Thuram, Caqueret, Diop – Kalimuendo, Gouiri


    The official composition of Serbia – France

    The France Espoirs team is once again on deck this Tuesday evening against Serbia and it is time to discover the official compositions of the match. The Bleuets must win this Tuesday evening in order to keep the lead of their group.

