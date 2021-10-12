Franck Gastambide reacts to Pierre Arditi’s remarks at Laurent Ruquier, and says he had the impression of being “in the middle of old idiots” – VIDEO

Saturday evening, Cyril Hanouna and Franck Gastambide were guests of Laurent Ruquier in “We are live” on France 2. Yesterday evening in “TPMP” live on C8, the director returned to this show, and did not chew his words to several other people on the set, including Pierre Arditi.

“You came after you, I hit them from the start. It put me in a little awkward moments,” he told Cyril Hanouna.

And to add: “I was very happy to do the show, but it’s true that at one point, I felt completely out of step with these people who were in rebellion with all modernity, all that is new, sorry, but with all the respect I owe them, a bit like old idiots “, he confided, in particular alluding to Pierre Arditi and his criticisms in particular towards Cyril Hanouna who came to present his book,” What the French told me. “.





The actor had declared Saturday evening in front of the host of C8: “We have the heroes that we deserve. We have to fight against that (…) They think that they are in politics and that it is good to play politics by going to TV shows. We don’t ask them to go to TV shows, we ask them to solve problems so that men and women are less bad or better. function, but the rest, we have absolutely nothing to give a fuck. “