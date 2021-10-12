Franck Mantaux appointed interim coach! (off)

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the most expensive trainers in history

While a few hours ago, Marco Simone was dismissed from his duties on the side of the Berrichonne de Châteauroux, paying for the current poor results of his team, with only one victory in the last four games, the Berrichonne announced on Tuesday morning that Franck Mantaux would become the club’s interim coach while waiting for the latter to find a new coach to succeed Simone. Mantaux will take up his new duties on Tuesday, October 12 and he will therefore be on the bench this weekend for Castelroussins’ entry into the French Cup against SO Romorantin, resident of N2.

