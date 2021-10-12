François Cluzet and Narjiss Slaoui-Falcoz, unexpected love

In the film “We will end up together”, broadcast this Tuesday, October 12, 2021 on M6, François Cluzet joins his band of friends for a feature film on friendship and complicated relationships between adults. But in real life, his life, he shares it with Narjiss Slaoui-Falcoz, his companion for more than ten years.

Who Said There Is An Age To Fall In Love? François Cluzet is proof that sometimes you have to wait for the years to pass to meet the woman of your life. The actor, who had four children with three different wives, shared the life of Chantal Perrin, Marie Trintignant, and Valérie Bonneton. But since July 2011, it is with a certain Narjiss Slaoui-Falcoz that he seems to spin the perfect love. A woman he met when he had already celebrated his 50th birthday, and who proves to him on a daily basis that love has no age.

A meeting that gave him new life

A key actor in French cinema, François Cluzet has experienced a real revival thanks to the film Intouchables, alongside Omar Sy. And it was very shortly before turning in this feature film that he got to know Narjiss. “It was about eighteen months ago, in Cannes, at the Carlton where she was the communications director. I have always loved Cannes. In recent years, alone and out of season, I would sometimes go spend a weekend there. I had noticed Narjiss in the hotel. A magnificent woman whom I found much too beautiful for me, the 1.75-meter-tall valet… “he confided to Paris Match shortly afterwards his wedding.

Despite his doubts, he offered her a drink. “We ended up having a Coke at the bar and our conversation lasted two hours. I remember saying to her, ‘Isn’t it too late to love?’ I no longer believed it. For me, love must transport us to a flying carpet or to a painting by Chagall. ” However, less than a year and a half later, he puts the ring on her finger and claims to have found happiness again. “After my divorce, more than twenty-five years ago, I swore to myself never to remarry. Until I fell in love with this woman. At 56, I finally discovered the great love.”

She left everything for him

At Paris Match, François Cluzet had specified: “This is the first time that I am not in love with an actress!” Result: no problem of professional jealousy: “A couple of actors, it’s two egocentric who get married. I often had to hide the scripts to prevent my partner from getting depressed for three days, because she received no proposal. .. “, he told Femme Actuelle. He even confided to Marie Claire: “She frankly does not even appreciate the actors, whom she saw as spoiled, capricious and silly children. I am happy, because it refers me not to the partner, but to the ‘man that I am. ” For his part, Narjiss did not hesitate to give up his career for love. “When she said to me: ‘I’m going to stop working and take care of you’, she fulfilled a dream that, without admitting it, I had always wanted. That a woman would want me. devoting one’s life seems unreal to me. ” And if they did not have children together, they still form a blended family which takes up space: “Narjiss and I have five children between us. Life is very good.”

In the columns of Femme Actuelle, he also explained that he had reduced his number of collaborations in order to be able to spend more time with the family: “I am committed to remaining attentive to all those around me. My wife and I have five. children between us. I turn little to be able to devote all my attention to them. I have stopped taking care of my little navel. “

Happiness at the rendezvous

Their meeting marked a real turning point in his life, as he told Femme Actuelle in 2013: “Everything has rushed for me over the past two years. My life has miraculously changed. I have met the woman I love.” Moreover, he proclaims it regularly: “I never thought that this love could happen to me again. It had never happened to me with anyone. I have never been so happy in my life. What luck!”

He also said: “I am experiencing a rebirth. Before, I did not think that happiness existed. Now, I know that happiness is a permanent struggle. In the morning, when I wake up, I am happy and I fight hard. the day to stay that way. ” And for him, it also and above all goes through love. He had mentioned it in the columns of Marie Claire: “I had two dreams: to be famous and to be in love. This has been my permanent search. (…) It is said that girls are obsessed with Prince Charming, me also I was obsessed with my charming princess. (…) I still think that love is the only possibility of existing. Without money one survives, without love one lives but one does not exist. I have so much hoped for the love that obviously I had the chance to meet him. ” Today, François Cluzet has it all: love, family, fame. His recipe for happiness.

