Free launches a big novelty on the Freebox Revolution and gives voice

After the Free-Devialet Player, Alexa can now control your Freebox Revolution, simply by associating it with a device already equipped with the voice assistant.

The Revolution Freebox is evolving. Free now allows subscribers to its iconic box launched in 2010 to control their TV content with Alexa. The only condition to access this new feature is to have a device that is already compatible with Amazon’s voice assistant.

To link your Amazon speaker and your player, you will then need to activate the “Freebox Player” skill from your Alexa application. The latter is available on iOS and Android, then all you have to do is search for the appropriate skill to install it on all your devices linked to your Amazon account. As a reminder, Alexa skills allow you to integrate and activate new skills for the Amazon voice assistant.

It is possible to enjoy this functionality even without an Amazon speaker, using your smartphone’s microphone via the Alexa application. Then simply associate your Player with the voice assistant and find yourself on the same WiFi network for both devices. You will be able to take advantage of the various voice commands possible to control your Freebox TV. Note, for use on a smartphone, it will be necessary to specify that the action must be performed on the Freebox. Free provides some typical examples:



