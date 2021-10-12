French team – EdF: Mbappé’s goal validated, UEFA congratulates the referee

In Spain, the goal awarded to Kylian Mbappé in the Nations League final against the France team provoked heated debate.

And for good reason, the Paris Saint-Germain striker was offside on Theo Hernandez’s pass. But the goal was validated in favor of The french team because the ball was touched by Eric Garcia, which put Kylian Mbappé back in play. The verification of the video assistance was very fast and Anthony Taylor did not even go to see the images to validate the goal, which caused the fury of the Spaniards. The action was however refereed to perfection according to UEFA, which congratulated the English refereeing body for this excellent reading of the game. As after each meeting, the European body analyzed the performance of the referees and Anthony Taylor received praise.

Mbappé’s goal, the referee made the right decision according to UEFA

“They did not attach the greatest importance to this action because within the refereeing team they are very clear about what is offside” Iturralde Gonzalez informed the Cadena Ser microphone, two days after France’s success against Spain, before continuing. “They gave much more importance to the possible hand of Koundé because more arbitration criteria come into account than on the action of Mbappé. Mbappé’s goal is clearly legal. There is no mistake. At the level of refereeing – whether at UEFA or within the Spanish elite – it is a very clear action. The only thing more discussed was why this hand did not result in a penalty. But nothing more “ concluded the visibly knowledgeable former Spanish referee. No doubt that despite this declaration, the supporters of La Roja will continue to think that Kylian Mbappé’s goal is very contentious …