“Fruitful exchange” between Mgr de Moulins-Beaufort and Gérald Darmanin

“A fruitful and long exchange. It is with these words that Gerald Darmanin, interviewed at the National Assembly on Tuesday, October 12, described the interview which had ended a few minutes earlier with Bishop Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, while greeting “ courage Of the Catholic Church for having confronted the question of sexual abuse within it by commissioning a report to an independent commission.

The meeting held at Place Beauvau between the minister in charge of worship and the president of Conference of Bishops of France took place after remarks made by Bishop de Moulins-Beaufort, on Franceinfo Wednesday 6 October. He had stated that the secret of confession is ” stronger than the laws of the Republic ”. Words that had been controversial the day after the delivery of the report of the Sauvé commission, while the text recommends reconsidering the inviolability of this secrecy.

“The secret of confession is known as a professional secret”

” I allowed myself to repeat to him, as I say to each of the cults, that there is no law superior to the laws of the Republic ”, revealed Gérald Darmanin in the hemicycle. Regarding the secret of confession, this is “ for almost 200 years in our law known as professional secrecy, just like doctors or lawyers, acknowledged the minister. However, it suffers from exceptions when it concerns, in particular, crimes committed against children under the age of 15. ” For the minister, a religious who breaks the secrecy of confession because he has knowledge of facts of sexual abuse against children cannot be sanctioned in this context, and he has an obligation to inform the justice.





For his part, Bishop de Moulins-Beaufort held, as a preamble to his press release relating his exchange with the Minister, to ask ” sorry to the victims and to all those who may have been saddened or shocked by the fact that the debate aroused by my words, on France Info, on the subject of the confession, took precedence over the reception of the content of the report of the Ciase and the consideration of the victims. “

“The relentless pursuit of good cannot be done without respecting the laws of one’s country. “

” The state’s task is to organize social life and regulate public order, then recalled the president of the CEF. For us Christians, faith appeals to the conscience of each one, it calls to seek the good without slackening, which cannot be done without respecting the laws of his country. “

By their magnitude, the revelations of the Sauvé report impose “ it is up to the Church to re-read its practices in the light of this reality. Work is therefore necessary to reconcile the nature of confession and the need to protect children. “, He admits again, affirming” the determination of all the bishops and, with them, of all Catholics, to make the protection of children an absolute priority, in close collaboration with the French authorities “.

“ This is the meaning, for example, of the protocols which already link 17 dioceses of France with the prosecution, in order to facilitate and accelerate the processing of reports for any fact denounced. “, Again recalls the president of the CEF who ensures” its determination to carry out the necessary reforms so that the Church in France deserves the trust of all “.