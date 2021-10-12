Fuels: how far could the price of a liter of gasoline go?

the essential

Diesel has reached an all-time high at over € 1.53 per liter. While gasoline prices have been gradually increasing for several months, will they continue to rise? Up to what price? What to expect in the next few months?

This is unheard of. Refueling with diesel has never been so expensive in France: € 1.5354 per liter. This is an absolute record, according to data from the Ministry of Ecological Transition. For unleaded 95, the record dates from 2012 when the liter of unleaded 95 reached € 1.6664. Currently, the liter is sold on average at 1.6073 €. La Dépêche returns to the questions raised by this unprecedented increase

Are these high prices a surprise?

The surge in prices is unfortunately not a surprise. The price of crude oil has been climbing gradually and steadily for several months. Fuel prices logically follow the same trend. The price of North Sea Brent was $ 83 per barrel on Monday in London, up from $ 18 in April 2020.

Why are prices soaring?

The Covid-19, containments and the global crisis have plagued the crude oil market in 2020. With the recovery in 2021, global demand for oil has sharply increased. Any economic recovery is accompanied by an increase in oil consumption.

At the same time, the 23 oil-producing countries of the Opep + group (Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Russia, etc.) are still slowing down their production, which limits the available supply.

To make matters worse, oil stocks are low worldwide. A “weak” reserve which contributes to a rise in oil prices.

Why do producing countries always limit their production?

To raise prices, which were at their lowest in 2020, the 23 producer countries of the Opep + alliance have voluntarily slowed down their production. In 2021, they loosened the grip a little, but the level of production remains well below the production rate of April 2020. Since August, they have been producing an additional 400,000 barrels per day, every month. Not enough to reverse the trend.





“They could produce more, significantly more and if they produced more, oil prices would drop because prices are often the result of supply and demand. This goes for oil like any market,” detail at The Dispatch Francis Perrin, research director at IRIS in Paris (Institute of international and strategic relations) and associate researcher at the Policy center for the new south in Rabat, Morocco. The reason why producing countries voluntarily maintain “low” production is therefore linked to a desire to limit volumes, to raise prices and earn more money. And nothing seems to push them to change their mind.

Read also :

Fuel prices: diesel at its highest level since the start of the year

As it stands, therefore, this increase will continue in the weeks and months to come. Demand still remains strong with the rapid economic recovery, but oil supply remains limited. “We can not think in the short term that prices will calm down,” says Francis Perrin. “For the next few months, it is not possible at present to envisage a decrease or a stability”.

How to lower the prices?

The decision that can stabilize or lower oil prices in the short term can only come from OPEC + producing countries. Gathered on October 4, they decided to … not change anything. Their next meeting is set for November 4. Countries like the United States and India are currently pushing for producing countries to “open the floodgates” by increasing their production.

The other factor that weighs on fuel prices are the taxes collected by the state. On a liter of unleaded 95 sold € 1.50, the tax exceeds 57% (VAT and TICPE), according to the Ministry of the Economy. In Pas-de-la-Case, where the tax is lower, the liter of diesel was thus displayed at 1.13 € at the beginning of this week.