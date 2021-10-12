Fuels: the price of diesel reaches its highest level, it has never been so expensive in France

The price of a liter of diesel at the pump is reaching record highs, with a peak last week which pushes it beyond the previous record, which it had reached in 2018.

The increase in the price of a liter of diesel in France during the year is impressive. And the increase took fuel to an unprecedented level, since last week the previous record for the price per liter was broken, report the Echoes.

2018, the price of diesel and the yellow vests

Indeed, with an average of € 1.53 at the pump in gas stations, the price of a liter of diesel had never been so expensive. As the economic daily reports, the price of a barrel has soared, after a period when prices had fallen sharply with the health crisis. Now it’s worth more than $ 82, an increase of more than 100% over twelve months.





If diesel broke its previous record of 2018, which had provoked the grumbling of the French and led to the birth of the yellow vests movement, gasoline is approaching it but has not yet crossed the bar. Indeed, the previous record for the SP95 dates from 2012. The liter reached € 1.6664. Today, we are getting closer, with a price at the pump of 1.6073 € / liter.

As Les Echos reminds us, the government had frozen fuel taxes, which means that the price at the pump is directly impacted by the price of a barrel, and the repercussions are very rapid.

Very fast variations

Fortunately, as the Banque de France notes, prices adjust as quickly when they go up as when they fall. “We are at 83 dollars a barrel, a fortnight ago, we were at 70 dollars a barrel”, notes Philippe Chalmin, economist interviewed by BFM.

Certain factors reinforce this phenomenon of rising fuel prices, notably the fact that China, which can no longer find gas, is using oil to produce electricity.