Gabby Petito, the young American traveler missing, was strangled

The disappearance of the young American influencer had aroused great emotion in the United States. The medical examiner who supervised her autopsy announced that she died from strangulation.

Gabby Petito died of strangulation. These are the conclusions of the autopsy report of this young American traveler, whose fate has held the whole country in suspense since her disappearance at the end of the summer. His body was found on September 19 in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. Brent Blue, the Teton County medical examiner who performed the autopsy, says his death was a homicide. The young woman was killed three to four weeks before the discovery of her body.

The young American traveler has stopped giving signs of life as she shared on social networks her four-month journey in the vastness of the United States with her fiancé. Since the young woman’s disappearance, the affair has fascinated Internet users around the world, who followed and commented on all the stages of the vast search operation to find the 22-year-old woman, who went missing on September 11 during a trip. itinerant with his companion, Brian Laundrie. A call for witnesses has been launched to locate anyone who passed the couple on a camping area in Grand Teton National Park between August 27 and August 30.

Her fiancé is still actively wanted by the police. The couple had started their journey in New York on the East Coast, posting photos of sublime views of the country and of themselves smiling beside their campervan. In a video posted on YouTube, the two lovers kiss at sunset and take a walk on the beach. Gabby Petito’s parents last contacted her when the couple were in the Grand Teton National Park area.





Her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, 23, has been called “Person of interest for the investigation” by the police. The young man was charged with fraudulent use of a bank card. Officers searched her parents’ home where the couple lived. At the beginning of September, Laundrie returned alone to this house in North Port, Florida, with his friend’s van. He refused to speak to investigators, before disappearing. The police have issued a search notice to find him. In the photo displayed, we see the bald man, his gaze towards the horizon, a tense smile and a short beard.

In an interview with the British tabloid The Sun published on Sunday, we learn that Duane Lee “Dog” Chapman, a former American probation officer and bounty hunter, star of the American reality show Dog The Bounty Hunter is also on the trail of Brian Laundrie. According to Duane Chapman and after a trip to the fugitive’s social networks, Laundrie would behave like a “serial killer”: “I see him more and more as a possible serial killer, not just Gabby’s killer.”

He’s not the only one in Brian Laundrie’s footsteps. Whether on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube, communities of investigators sometimes bringing together tens of thousands of members have been formed. On the Reddit forum, more than 100,000 Internet users discuss the subject daily, sharing the latest information and formulating their hypotheses. For clarity, some have even established an interactive map, retracing the epic of the couple since their departure.