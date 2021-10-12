Gaëtan Matis, author of the failed joke on Eric Zemmour, tackled by Franck Gastambide in TPMP (VIDEO)

Gaëtan Matis undoubtedly did not expect this whirlwind of repercussions following a bad joke. As a reminder, this stand-up disciple sparked a torrent of indignation following a nauseating publication last Thursday on social networks. “If I had a time machine, I would have fun booking the Bataclan room for the evening of November 13 and I would organize a meeting night between Eric Zemmour and his audience”, he wrote. Following this failed “joke”, Eric Zemmour was quick to react in the media. “This humorist, friend of Yassine Belattar, wishes the massacre by jihadists of all those who support me. Whose side is the violence on? “, rebelled the polemicist who has still not formalized his candidacy for the 2022 presidential election.

Gaëtan Matis for his part engaged in a shy mea culpa via social networks. “Looks like I wrote a joke that slightly passed me.”, he apologized in a statement posted on his social networks. “JTake note that this valve was in bad taste (…) This joke is only a joke and absolutely not a political comment“, he commented.





This Monday, October 11, Gaëtan Matis was invited to the set of “Touche pas à mon poste” on C8 in order to come back to this affair which has taken a disproportionate turn. Indeed, the room of Point Virgule, where the comic has been performing lately, was forced to cancel all its performances because of “threats, insults, verbal violence that Point Virgule teams have sufferedThe comedian has also received death threats and must now live temporarily under police protection.

Faced with Cyril Hanouna and the chroniclers, the comedian said that in view of the turn of events, he would not repeat this joke, without however clearly apologizing to those affected by the symbols referred to in his humorous projection. . An attitude that appealed to some columnists but also Franck Gastambide, guest of the day on the occasion of the broadcast of season 2 of “Validé”, which cracked a tackle with regard to Gaëtan Matis. “We have a very close friend (Brahim Bouhlel, Editor’s note) who made a bad joke who is in prison at the moment. He’s a deeply nice guy who didn’t want to hurt anyone. But he hurt people. And even though it wasn’t his will, he apologized for hurting people. Why is it so hard to apologize to people you’ve hurt? “, he questioned the comedian. The latter then released some excuses otherwise formulated:”If there are people who are genuinely hurt, I’m sorry“, he then conceded.

