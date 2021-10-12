Gareth Southgate talks about his future

England coach since September 2016, Gareth Southgate has re-branded the Three Lions. The 51-year-old English technician indeed brought the selection of His Majesty’s Kingdom to finish 3rd in the last World Cup in Russia, before narrowly failing in the Euro 2020 final. the penalty for many years despite a large pool of excellent players. If some of his choices are criticized, the record of the former Middlesbrough coach speaks for him. So inevitably, while his contract with the FA (English Federation) will end after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the British press is already starting to wonder about the future of Southgate. At a press conference, the person said he was in no more hurry than that.





“I said last month that I asked to push back [ces discussions contractuelles] in the fall, because I just wanted to focus on the games and also give myself time to make the right decision ”, confided Gareth Southgate before the meeting against Hungary on Tuesday (8:45 p.m.), for qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, before continuing. “After the Euro, there are a lot of emotions, feelings and fatigue. I want to make sure I’m making the right decisions for the right reasons. Discussions are very open and Mark Bellingham [directeur général de la FA] was very supportive, but I really felt that the goal of bringing the country to the World Cup was the priority. We will be reviewing all of this in the coming weeks. “