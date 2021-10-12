Gasoline prices: diesel beats its historic record in France

A record that hurts the wallet. This October 11, the Ministry of Ecological Transition published the figures for the price of diesel in France. Never in history has the cost to the consumer been so high.

Thus, the average price at the pump was 1.5354 euros last week. Over one year, prices jumped 28% according to Les Echos, who explain, however, that during the previous period, the price of oil had collapsed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The main explanation for this increase in the price of gasoline is linked to these fluctuations in the oil market. Indeed, the government froze fuel taxation in 2018.

Unleaded 95 is also on the rise, but has yet to hit its record high. The average price was 1.607 euros according to government data, against 1.666 euros in 2012. An increase which had notably taken place against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Any help coming?

As Les Echos explains, it is the poorest households that will be the hardest hit by this increase. Thus, fuel weighs for 10% of the monthly budget in this case, against 3% for 10% of the wealthiest households according to a study by the Climate Economics Chair at Paris Dauphine University.



