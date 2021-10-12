Gérard Jugnot married: remarkable outing with his young wife Patricia

The 13th edition of the Lumière Festival opened on Saturday, October 9 in the presence of thousands of spectators including a slew of VIPs. The next day, during a tribute ceremony to Bertrand Tavernier from the auditorium of Lyon, we could see Gérard Jugnot pose on the photocall in good company.

The actor of Tanned appeared on the red carpet on the arm of his wife Patricia Campi. A very rare media appearance for the couple who formed in 2014 and took the step of marriage in 2016. “Older marriage, happy marriage. I had submitted the idea to my son [le comédien Arthur Jugnot, NDLR], who said to me: ‘You never did that bullshit, go ahead!’ I took his advice and I am very happy“, he had confided in the pages of the magazine Current wife. All smiles, Gérard Jugnot (70 years old) posed for the photographers at length with the one who makes his heart beat. A very discreet female lawyer in Marseille, thirty years younger than the actor.





Gérard Jugnot also appeared on stage, microphone in hand, to pay tribute to the director Bertrand Tavernier, who died in March 2021. He thus had a few words during this tribute evening hosted by Thierry Frémaux and which was taken by many personalities. It must be said that the actor had the opportunity to shoot several times with the late filmmaker during his career. Together they turned Let the party begin (1974), The Judge and the Assassin (1976) or again Spoiled children (1977).

Note that Gérard Jugnot is currently showing in the film Spoiled rotten, released in theaters on September 15.

As for the Lumière Festival, it is held until October 17.