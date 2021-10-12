Gérard Larcher does not want to give “blank check” until July 31

Mid-day update on the main information The President of the Senate, Gérard Larcher declared on France Info that “there is no question of giving a blank check until July 31, 2022” on the issue of the health pass.

A damning parliamentary report claims the UK government and its scientific advisers made serious mistakes and accumulated significant delays in dealing with the onset of the pandemic.

South Africa, which campaigns for equitable access to anti-Covid vaccines, has embarked on the design of the first African messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine, to end the continent’s dependence on vis rich countries.

Russia once again recorded a record of deaths linked to the pandemic.

2:32 p.m.: London cancels its New Years fireworks display for the second year in a row Traditionally held on the banks of the Thames, the New Year’s fireworks display in London has been canceled for the second year in a row, Covid is forcing it. As reported The Sun, however, an event will take place at Trafalguar Square. 13h28: Gérard Larcher refuses to give the government “a blank check until July 31, 2022” The President of the Senate, Gérard Larcher, said on Tuesday on France Info that “there is no question of giving a blank check until July 31, 2022” on the issue of the health pass. The bill extending the law on the state of health emergency and therefore the resulting health pass will be presented this Wednesday in the Council of Ministers. Then the Parliament will vote. Gérard Larcher who applauds the health pass, “a vaccination accelerator, extremely positive”, wants its extension to be decided under the control of Parliament, and “the control of Parliament, that means that in February, we will have to debate again the continuation of the process of exiting the “health emergency”.

This content is blocked because you have not accepted the trackers. Clicking on ” I accept “, the plotters will be deposited and you will be able to view the contents . Clicking on “I accept all tracers”, you authorize deposits of tracers for the storage of your data on our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting. You have the option of withdrawing your consent at any time.

Manage my choices I accept

I accept all plotters

1:04 p.m .: New death record in Russia Russia once again records a record of deaths linked to the pandemic. According to the latest assessment in 24 hours, 973 people died from Covid-19 against 957 in the previous assessment, reports the Tass agency. The number of contaminations remains close to 30,000 daily cases with 28,190 infections.

12:20 p.m.: Spain celebrates its national day with a pandemic at its lowest Spain celebrated its “Hispanic Day” this Tuesday, the national holiday, with the return of military parades in Madrid, marking a further step towards normality at a time when the Covid-19 figures are at the lower. Riders, paratroopers or orchestral musicians have reinvested in the Plaza de Lima of the Spanish capital, under the eyes of the royal family and the government, after a parade canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

10.50 a.m .: Growth forecasts revised up for 2021 and 2022 in Portugal The Portuguese economy is expected to rebound by 4.8% this year and then by 5.5% in 2022, after a historic recession of 8.4% caused by the pandemic in 2019, according to growth forecasts revised upwards by the government.

10:49 am: Norway will return to fiscal discipline in 2022 “The crisis is over”: Norway will resume budgetary discipline in 2022 after two years marked by massive drains in its sovereign wealth fund to cushion the economic impact of the pandemic, according to the draft budget presented on Tuesday.

9:29 am: South Africa works on the continent’s first mRNA vaccine South Africa, which campaigns for equitable access to anti-Covid vaccines, has embarked on the design of the first African messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine, to end the continent’s dependence on vis rich countries. The innovative mRNA technology involves injecting strands of genetic instructions into the body that tell the patient’s cells what to make to fight the disease. The process is used by the American laboratories Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for their anti-Covid vaccines. The first doses should be ready for clinical trials within a year.

8:19 am: British government responsible for historic “failure” A damning parliamentary report released on Tuesday claims the UK government and its scientific advisers have made serious mistakes and accumulated significant delays in dealing with the onset of the pandemic, “one of the biggest public health failures the Kingdom has ever had. -Uni has ever known “.

The study, carried out by two parliamentary committees after months of hearings, says Boris Johnson’s government has “deliberately” taken a “gradual and gradual approach” instead of more drastic measures. This “bad” decision, which made the United Kingdom one of the countries most affected in Europe by the coronavirus with almost 138,000 dead, is due in particular to the opinions of scientists who advised Downing Street, says the report.

7:58 am: Thailand reopens to vaccinated tourists Thailand will reopen its borders to foreign visitors vaccinated from November 1. Thailand will first accept tourists from ten “low-risk countries”, including the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Germany and Singapore. The list will be expanded in the following months.

6:59 am: Some health professionals exhausted by the pandemic in the United States threaten to go on strike More than 24,000 nurses and other healthcare professionals employed by the Kaiser Permanente group threaten to strike in California and Oregon, in the western United States, to demand better working conditions after more a year and a half of pandemic. Two unions announced Monday that their members had voted in favor of the strike by an overwhelming majority, demanding better working conditions, starting with wage hikes and sufficient recruitments to cope with the staff shortage.

6:35 am: The governor of Texas bans compulsory vaccination in his state Texas Republican Gov. Gregg Abbott announced Monday that he was banning all entities in his state, including private companies, from imposing a vaccine requirement on their employees or consumers. “The Covid-19 vaccine is safe, effective and is our best defense against the virus, but it should always be voluntary and never forced,” he tweeted. The move comes a month after Joe Biden said vaccination would be mandatory for some 100 million workers, federal government officials and private sector employees.

5:53 a.m .: An additional recommended dose for the immunocompromised A WHO expert committee on Monday recommended giving an additional dose of anti-Covid vaccine to people “moderately or severely immunocompromised”, for all vaccines approved by the organization. The same committee said a third dose, for those 60 years of age or older, was needed for patients who have been immunized with vaccines from Chinese companies Sinovac and Sinopharm.

5:49 am: One of the largest studies in the world, a French study, confirms the effectiveness of vaccines French researchers, who compared the data of 11 million vaccinated people over the age of 50 with those of 11 million unvaccinated people in the same age group, over a period from December 27, 2020 (start of the vaccination in France) on July 20, concluded that vaccinated people have 9 times less risk of being hospitalized or dying than unvaccinated people. More information in our article.

5:47 am: Stable situation at the hospital The number of people sick with Covid-19 and hospitalized remained stable on Monday, according to data from Public Health France. The health agency thus identified 6,729 people hospitalized because of Covid – including 226 admissions in 24 hours -, against 6,737 on Sunday. In critical care services, which welcome the most seriously ill, the number of patients was 1,145 (against 1,132 on Sunday), with 58 new admissions since Sunday.

What to remember from Monday Vaccination against Covid-19 reduces the risk of hospitalization and death in people over 50 by 90% and also seems effective against the Delta variant, according to a large French study involving 22 million people.

A cocktail of AstraZeneca antibodies, the drug AZD7442, has given results deemed positive by the pharmaceutical company in phase 3 clinical trials against Covid-19.

“The bronchiolitis epidemic could be large,” warns the Scientific Council in its latest opinion, after being placed under cover because of the Covid.

A WHO expert committee has recommended giving an additional dose of the anti-Covid vaccine to people “moderately or severely immunocompromised”.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha has announced that the country will reopen its borders to tourists vaccinated against Covid-19 from November 1.