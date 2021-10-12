More

    Gérard Larcher refuses to give the government “a blank check until July 31, 2022”

    A bill extending the health pass is presented on October 13 in the Council of Ministers and will be debated in Parliament in the coming weeks.

    “There is no question of giving a blank check until July 31, 2022”, said Gérard Larcher, President of the Republicans of the Senate, Tuesday, October 12 on franceinfo, while the bill extending the health pass will be presented Wednesday in the Council of Ministers. “What we are going to propose to Parliament is to maintain for several more months, until the summer, the possibility of appealing” the health pass, indeed indicated the spokesman of the government, Gabriel Attal, on Wednesday, September 29.

    Gérard Larcher who applauds the health pass, “an extremely positive vaccine accelerator”, hopes that its extension will be decided under the control of Parliament, and “parliamentary control means that in February, we will have to debate again the continuation of the process of exiting the emergency” sanitary. The health pass “is an attack on individual and collective freedoms and that can only be done under the control of Parliament, in a parliamentary democracy”, insisted Gérard Larcher.



