Germany is the first nation to land its ticket to the World Cup after its victory over North Macedonia

Direction Qatar for the Mannschaft. On Monday, October 11, Germany became the first team to win their ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar via qualifying, winning 4-0 in North Macedonia in Skopje. The only team qualified so far has been Qatar, as the host country.

Chelsea players Kai Havertz (50th) and Timo Werner, author of a double, particularly shone during this meeting, during which Jamal Musiala scored his first goal in the selection (83rd).

With only two games left to play, the quadruple world champions are 8 points ahead of Romania, second in Group J, and can no longer be reached.

This qualification of Germany, the 18th consecutive since 1954 for the final phase of a World Cup, in an easy group, is neither a surprise nor an omen. During the last edition, the Mannschaft qualified for the 2018 World Cup by winning all ten matches … to be eliminated from the group stage in Russia.

More important is the new enthusiasm shown by this team since the arrival on the bench of Hansi Flick, who took over from Joachim Löw after the Euro. The former Bayern coach has visibly breathed new life into the game, setting up football based on possession and taking offensive risks.

In Skopje, against the only opponent who had beaten her in this qualifying group (2-1 in the first leg in Duisburg last March), Germany however stumbled for a very long time on a well-organized defense. In the first period, neither Kimmich, with a header from the 2nd minute, nor Werner, who touched the post (45th + 2), nor Gnabry, not precise enough in his shot (41st), could not deceive goalkeeper Dole Dimitrievski.

Chelsea striker Kai Havertz broke the deadlock in the 50th minute. Werner then put his team to safety in three minutes: resumption of half-volley ten meters from a ball deep from Müller (2-0, 70th), then shot wrapped from the right of the angle of the surface (3-0, 73rd). The end of the match gave a glimpse into the future of this team, when Karim Adeyemi (19, RB Salzburg) served Bayern nugget Jamal Musiala (18) for a cool fourth goal in a duel against to the goalkeeper (83rd).

Qualified without having to play, it is therefore with serenity that the Mannschaft will approach its next two games in November, against Liechtenstein and Armenia.