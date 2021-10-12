Germany qualified, headliners eliminated, Zverev expected, England too: News on a plateau

What you might have missed between last night and this morning
1. Football – 2022 World Cup Qualifying: Germany qualified, the Netherlands not yet
The Blues titled, Monfils qualified, Froome to finish: the news on a plate
Yesterday At 5:10 AM
2. Tennis – Indian Wells: The N.3 and the holding outside, Schwartzman and Ruud have an appointment
It was the party of lobs and passings: the Top 5 points of the first week of Indian Wells
3. Basketball – NBA: Durant and Harden consulted on the Irving case
The Nets will make a collective decision. According to ESPN, the club’s management must organize a meeting involving its two stars Kevin Durant and James Harden to decide the fate of another headliner, Kyrie Irving. The goal ? Whether or not to allow the point guard to participate in away matches only this season. The reason ? The player refuses to be vaccinated against Covid-19, while New York City Hall still denies him the right to play at the Baclays Center.
Durant, Harden and Irving: The Big Three of the Brooklyn Nets
Credit: Getty Images
American Football – NFL : Jon Gruden, coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, resigned Monday night. He is accused of misogynistic and homophobic remarks after making racist remarks a few days ago.
Basketball – NBA : Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia, having recently asked to leave the club. According to ESPN, the franchise now hopes “convince him to stay for the long term“.
Benzema? Pogba? Who do you think was the best player in the final? And the tournament? Maxime Dupuis and Martin Mosnier try to answer it.
Benzema, Pogba: who is the best player in the final? And the tournament?
1. Tennis – Indian Wells: Zverev to finally beat Murray?
Alexander Zverev has already beaten Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. But never Andy Murray, despite two attempts. The German will try to fix this anomaly on Tuesday evening, as he faces the Scots for a place in the round of 16. Berrettini is up against Fritz and in the ladies table Swiatek has to get rid of Ostapenko, while US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez challenges Shelby Rogers.
Murray offers himself Alcaraz and waits for Zverev
2. Football – 2022 World Cup Qualifications: England is almost there, Portugal must regain control
Will England imitate Germany? The vice-champions of Europe can stamp their ticket for Qatar from this Tuesday evening against Hungary but they will also have to count on Poland, which goes to Albania (8:45 p.m.). Portugal is still a long way from qualifying but a success against Luxembourg (8:45 p.m.) would allow it to take back the place of Group A ahead of Serbia.
“The Blues don’t like comfort, they need to be pushed around”
