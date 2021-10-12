Germany qualified, headliners eliminated, Zverev expected, England too: News on a plateau

What you might have missed between last night and this morning

1. Football – 2022 World Cup Qualifying: Germany qualified, the Netherlands not yet

Germany is already there. Sometimes abused during this qualifying phase, the Mannschaft is still the first European nation to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. It won its ticket by outclassing North Macedonia (0-4) with a double from Timo Werner and a goal from (very) young Jamal Musiala. Leaders of their group, the Netherlands had fun against Gibraltar (6-0) but still have to wait to validate their presence in Qatar.

2. Tennis – Indian Wells: The N.3 and the holding outside, Schwartzman and Ruud have an appointment

It is still the hecatomb in the female table. In the absence of world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and her runner-up Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 1 seed Karolina Pliskova could not ensure the blow since she was released in the third round of the tournament by the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia (6-3, 7-5), yet after qualifying. Title holder Bianca Andreescu also lost to Anett Kontaveit (7-6, 6-3). Winner of Lloyd Harris (6-7, 6-4, 6-4), Casper Ruud will face Diego Schwartzman in the round of 16. The Argentinian took out Daniel Evans (5-7, 6-4, 6-0).

3. Basketball – NBA: Durant and Harden consulted on the Irving case

The Nets will make a collective decision. According to ESPN, the club’s management must organize a meeting involving its two stars Kevin Durant and James Harden to decide the fate of another headliner, Kyrie Irving. The goal ? Whether or not to allow the point guard to participate in away matches only this season. The reason ? The player refuses to be vaccinated against Covid-19, while New York City Hall still denies him the right to play at the Baclays Center.

Durant, Harden and Irving: The Big Three of the Brooklyn Nets Credit: Getty Images

American Football – NFL : Jon Gruden, coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, resigned Monday night. He is accused of misogynistic and homophobic remarks after making racist remarks a few days ago.

Basketball – NBA : Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia, having recently asked to leave the club. According to ESPN, the franchise now hopes “convince him to stay for the long term“.





1. Tennis – Indian Wells: Zverev to finally beat Murray?

Alexander Zverev has already beaten Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. But never Andy Murray, despite two attempts. The German will try to fix this anomaly on Tuesday evening, as he faces the Scots for a place in the round of 16. Berrettini is up against Fritz and in the ladies table Swiatek has to get rid of Ostapenko, while US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez challenges Shelby Rogers.

2. Football – 2022 World Cup Qualifications: England is almost there, Portugal must regain control

Will England imitate Germany? The vice-champions of Europe can stamp their ticket for Qatar from this Tuesday evening against Hungary but they will also have to count on Poland, which goes to Albania (8:45 p.m.). Portugal is still a long way from qualifying but a success against Luxembourg (8:45 p.m.) would allow it to take back the place of Group A ahead of Serbia.

On April 19, 1967 in Boston, Kathrine Switzer became the first woman to dare to start a marathon with a bib pinned to her outfit. Braving the prohibition and the physical aggression of the race director, the American went to the end of her dream, forever changing the face of running. This is the story of Switzer, the woman who made all women run.

Spring, summer, fall. Tadej Pogacar does not present its latest collections but it garners success in every season. Here is how the Slovenian built his crazy season.

