global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– GB: the government pinned down for the management of the crisis –

Late containment, “big mistakes”, and “fatalism” in the face of the spread of Covid-19 led to “one of the biggest public health failures” in the UK, where thousands of deaths could have been killed. be avoided, according to a parliamentary report released on Tuesday.



The study, carried out by two parliamentary committees after months of hearings, explains that Boris Johnson’s conservative government, following the advice of scientists, has adopted a “gradual and gradual approach” rather than quickly instituting lockdown.

The United Kingdom is one of the countries most affected in Europe by the coronavirus with almost 138.00 dead.

– France: plan for “the battle for independence” –

Produce more and “become a great nation of innovation again”: French President Emmanuel Macron lifted the veil on Tuesday on an investment plan of 30 billion euros, setting the mission to win the “battle for independence” d ‘by 2030.

The health crisis “made us feel our vulnerability”, and “our dependence vis-à-vis abroad”, noted the Head of State, referring to the shortage of masks at the start of the pandemic, or the inability of France to emerge a vaccine against Covid-19.





– Towards a first African mRNA vaccine –

South Africa, which campaigns for equitable access to anti-Covid vaccines, has embarked on the design of the first African messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine, to end the continent’s dependence on vis rich countries.

To date, barely 5% of eligible Africans are fully immunized. Largely lagging behind the rest of the world, Africa is heavily dependent on imports and donated doses by rich countries.

– Vaccination requirement prohibited in Texas –

Texas Republican Governor Gregg Abbott has announced that he is banning all entities in his state, including private companies, from imposing a vaccine requirement on their employees or consumers.

“The Covid-19 vaccine is safe, effective and is our best defense against the virus, but it should always be voluntary and never forced,” he tweeted.

The move comes a month after Joe Biden said vaccination would be mandatory for some 100 million workers, federal government officials and private sector employees.

– More than 4.85 million dead –

The pandemic has killed at least 4,853,570 people around the world, according to a report established by AFP from official sources on Tuesday at 10 a.m. GMT.

More than 238,150,550 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the start of the epidemic. The vast majority of patients recover, but a still poorly evaluated part retains symptoms for weeks or even months.



The United States is the country most bereaved by this epidemic with 714,060 dead, followed by Brazil (601,213), India (450,963), Mexico (282,227) and Russia (218,345).

The WHO estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the results of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.