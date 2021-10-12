Good deal – The Apple TV 4K streaming box (2021) at 179 €

The Apple TV 4K (2021) is practically the best when it comes to media box. This box is compatible with the overwhelming majority of video streaming applications, but also audio. Its interface is fluid and offers in particular the aggregation of video content from SVoD platforms to which the user is a subscriber. Its remote control, revised compared to the previous version, is also pleasant to handle and use.





Its advantages

Very smooth tvOS system

Powerful voice recognition for videos

Variety of streaming content choices

The “TV” app concentrates all video streaming programs in one place

HDMI 2.1 output with HDR at 60 fps

HDR and Dolby Atmos management

Integrated Siri voice assistant

Good handling of the remote control

Touchpad or buttons: the user chooses!

What might hold you back

No USB port to connect an external device

No microSD port

No optical or coaxial audio output

No DTS decoding

No support for DTS HD Mon and Dolby TrueHD

As an alternative

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro costs $ 199 is a great alternative and notably offers an excellent function for scaling video content to Full HD. With an equivalent interface, it has the same strong point as the Apple: such a good remote control.