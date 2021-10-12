Good deal – The Apple TV 4K streaming box (2021) at 179 €

The Apple TV 4K (2021) is practically the best when it comes to media box. This box is compatible with the overwhelming majority of video streaming applications, but also audio. Its interface is fluid and offers in particular the aggregation of video content from SVoD platforms to which the user is a subscriber. Its remote control, revised compared to the previous version, is also pleasant to handle and use.
Its advantages
- Very smooth tvOS system
- Powerful voice recognition for videos
- Variety of streaming content choices
- The “TV” app concentrates all video streaming programs in one place
- HDMI 2.1 output with HDR at 60 fps
- HDR and Dolby Atmos management
- Integrated Siri voice assistant
- Good handling of the remote control
- Touchpad or buttons: the user chooses!
What might hold you back
- No USB port to connect an external device
- No microSD port
- No optical or coaxial audio output
- No DTS decoding
- No support for DTS HD Mon and Dolby TrueHD
As an alternative
The Nvidia Shield TV Pro costs $ 199 is a great alternative and notably offers an excellent function for scaling video content to Full HD. With an equivalent interface, it has the same strong point as the Apple: such a good remote control.