More

    Good deal – The Apple TV 4K streaming box (2021) at 179 €

    Technology


    The Apple TV 4K (2021) is practically the best when it comes to media box. This box is compatible with the overwhelming majority of video streaming applications, but also audio. Its interface is fluid and offers in particular the aggregation of video content from SVoD platforms to which the user is a subscriber. Its remote control, revised compared to the previous version, is also pleasant to handle and use.


    Its advantages

    • Very smooth tvOS system
    • Powerful voice recognition for videos
    • Variety of streaming content choices
    • The “TV” app concentrates all video streaming programs in one place
    • HDMI 2.1 output with HDR at 60 fps
    • HDR and Dolby Atmos management
    • Integrated Siri voice assistant
    • Good handling of the remote control
    • Touchpad or buttons: the user chooses!

    What might hold you back

    • No USB port to connect an external device
    • No microSD port
    • No optical or coaxial audio output
    • No DTS decoding
    • No support for DTS HD Mon and Dolby TrueHD

    As an alternative

    The Nvidia Shield TV Pro costs $ 199 is a great alternative and notably offers an excellent function for scaling video content to Full HD. With an equivalent interface, it has the same strong point as the Apple: such a good remote control.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleAlgeria U18: the Blues crush the Fennecs once again!
    Next articleScream: the Ghostface killer tracks down the heroes of the first film in the bloody trailer

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC