Good deal – The Huawei Watch Fit connected watch at 69 €

The Huawei Watch Fit is displayed in promotion at Amazon in its green version. This connected watch, whose autonomy we praised and which is very easy and pleasant to use, is now at € 69.
Huawei Watch Fit
Huawei’s Watch Fit drops to € 69 at Amazon, making it one of the most affordable models around. This connected watch, regularly in promotion, indeed has the merit of integrating an enduring battery capable of holding out for nearly a week. Very light, it also benefits from an attractive Oled screen. It targets daily uses (notifications, alarms, etc.) such as sports monitoring, and is very easy to use. We can just regret that it is not possible to install more apps there. Note that only the Watch Fit accompanied by a green strap is affected by Amazon’s promotion.
Its advantages
- Six days of autonomy
- Fast recharge
- Beautiful Oled screen, very responsive
- Perfect heart rate monitoring for endurance sessions
What might hold you back
- Sometimes frustrating interface
- Limited application
- Heart rate monitor not very useful in interval training
As an alternative
Even more affordable in terms of price and benefiting from a 3-star rating, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite has also distinguished itself in the field of autonomy, flirting with the week of use. It will be an affordable alternative to the Huawei Watch Fit for a few concessions, starting with fickle iOS compatibility.
Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite