Good deal – The Huawei Watch Fit connected watch at 69 €

Huawei’s Watch Fit drops to € 69 at Amazon, making it one of the most affordable models around. This connected watch, regularly in promotion, indeed has the merit of integrating an enduring battery capable of holding out for nearly a week. Very light, it also benefits from an attractive Oled screen. It targets daily uses (notifications, alarms, etc.) such as sports monitoring, and is very easy to use. We can just regret that it is not possible to install more apps there. Note that only the Watch Fit accompanied by a green strap is affected by Amazon’s promotion.