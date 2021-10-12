Google Maps now offers you the most eco-friendly routes

What if the CO2 savings also went through the optimization of routes? This is what Google Maps thinks with its new function.





All companies and mainly those in the road transport sector are thinking about new, more ecological travel solutions. This is also the case for Google Maps, which has just unveiled a function that allows you to select the route that saves the most fuel.

Based on data provided by the National Renewable Energies Laboratory in the United States, the Google Maps calculation system takes into account the topography but also the state of traffic in real time in order to offer the most economical route possible. And therefore the least polluting.

One million tonnes of CO2 saved per year

After selecting their destination, the user can see at a glance the CO2 savings made on the route offered by Maps. If Google has not provided further details on the calculation methods, this route should no longer take into account the travel times.

According to the American company, this new functionality would save more than one million tonnes of CO2 per year, or the average emission level of 200,000 vehicles in circulation. The function will first be offered in the United States. It will then be deployed in Europe and other countries around the globe.