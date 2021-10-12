government returns the ball to distributors

This is one of the facts of the day: diesel fuel has never been so expensive. At the latest score from the Ministry of Ecological Transition, it exceeded 1.53 € (average of French stations). The liter has taken more than 10 cents since the start of the school year. Gasoline is not left out, since the SP 95 E10 also broke a record.

The French make a face at the pump, the subject therefore begins to agitate the political world. The government is monitoring the situation closely, especially since the latest records date from October 2018, when the yellow vests movement was born. Last week Bruno Le Maire said: “on diesel and gasoline, if the surge continues, we will have to react. We did it on gas and electricity, so if it is necessary to do it on fuel, we are ready to do it “.

This Tuesday, Barbara Pompili, Minister of Ecological Transition, was questioned on this subject at the National Assembly. She recalled that the soaring prices in the resorts “is entirely due to the increase in oil prices linked in particular to the global economic recovery”, stressing that the government has “frozen all fuel tax increases for 3 years”. Emmanuel Macron had made this decision in the face of the anger of the yellow vests, while the carbon tax was to continue to increase the taxation of several cents per year.





Recalling that the government has just increased the energy check and blocked gas prices for the winter, Barbara Pompili said: “We will not leave our fellow citizens without a solution to this increase in fuel, in particular the many French people who need their car to go to work”.

But initially, the government puts pressure on distributors, to see “if they do not take advantage of the situation to increase prices at the pump excessively to the detriment of the most modest French”. Above all, the Minister asks distributors to make a gesture “by reducing their margins”.

And that’s all. The time is not therefore to reduce fuel taxes, when they represent nearly 60% of the price of the liter. Thus, on a diesel at 1.54 €, the taxes count for 0.87 €. The gross proceeds count for € 0.51 and the distribution cost is € 0.16. And the distributor’s margin is ultimately quite low, of the order of a few cents.

Barbara Pompili even concluded by indicating that the best was to convert to the electric car, “the idea is to go from a full tank which can reach 100 € to an electric recharge which costs 10 to 15 €”. Are they out of bread? Let them eat cake !