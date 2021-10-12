Granville Adams dead: ‘Oz’ actor swept away by illness

Actor Granville Adams died at the age of 58 after a long battle with cancer on Sunday, October 10. Known primarily for his role as Zahir Arif in the prison series Oz, it has also been seen in other programs like Homicide and Empire. The family of the deceased announced the sad news via Instagram. “Granny has ascended to heaven. Gran spent his last days surrounded by his loved ones, family and close friends. His wife Christina was by his side all the time and was alone with him when he passed away.”, can we read.

Very ill, Granville Adams was able to count on the support and encouragement of his relatives and his former colleagues, who raised a pot to help him financially to cope with the disease. In this way, nearly $ 100,000 could be raised, as the site reports. Variety. Comedian Dean Walters, who played Irish inmate Ryan O’Reilley, shared a long and moving message in memory of his former colleague.





“I first met Granny in 1992. His smile was infectious, as was his laughter. He never, ever said anything bad about anyone and I challenge anyone who knew him to say something negative. about this man. Granville was loved, full stop. A humble and beautiful soul who has just raised the hereafter to a whole new level. You are my brother and I am a better person to have you known. RIP G. Respect “.

Granville Adams has had some setbacks with the law. In 2007, he was charged with negligent homicide after a fatal altercation in a nightclub. He was eventually acquitted after pleading in self-defense.